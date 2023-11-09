Olaf Simon AdobeStock_350588461

2023 has been a year of uncertainty, but there weren’t many major changes in the trucking market. According to recent data from Motiv, this could change in the first quarter of 2024, as the supply of trucking capacity decreases and becomes more balanced with freight demand.

“Transportation, retail and logistics leaders can focus on increasing operational efficiency by gaining visibility into key cost areas such as fuel expenses and fleet operations. This is true for every business, but especially for the freight transportation market as it heads into another uncertain year and continues to work through the complexities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Plan for uncertainties by assessing cost structures and creating realistic contingency plans for your company’s best, most likely, and worst-case scenarios. A key element of this is to proactively identify areas for efficiency improvement. According to Motiv, this can include leveraging cost visibility platforms and performing software audits to eliminate wasteful spending that is not serving your customers.

key takeaways:

Despite an overall increase in diesel prices in 2023 due to excess capacity, consumer prices remain relatively stable. But this may change soon.

Carrier acquisitions and exits show market contraction that will likely continue through 2024 until demand and capacity become more balanced.

Retail trucking trips saw a significant jump in October, closing the gap significantly compared to 2022 as top retailers have begun to normalize their restocking efforts ahead of the holidays.

Leaders must plan for uncertainties by assessing cost structures and creating realistic contingency plans for their company’s best, middle, and worst-case scenarios.

Diesel is one of the biggest expenses for carriers, but right now it’s not a cost that carriers can pass on to retailers or consumers to maintain their declining profit margins. Excess trucking capacity compared to freight demand means freight prices are not able to make up the difference.

However, as carriers exit the market and trucking capacity drops to a level more balanced with demand, it will become easier to incorporate these costs into freight prices. This will likely mean higher prices for consumers.

About 3,168 carriers left the trucking market in October, keeping pace with the 2023 average. At the same time, registrations for new carriers declined 7.5% month over month, reaching their lowest level of 2023 – and since the peak of the pandemic in June 2020.

Motiv’s Big Box Retail Index jumped 7.6 points in October. Retailers selling durable goods such as large appliances or furniture saw an even larger increase of 8.6 points compared to September. The top 50 retailers are now just 4% below 2022 activity levels, a significant improvement from the 15% year-over-year decline seen in June.

Source: www.sdcexec.com