Showtime series ‘Billions’ ends on a high note after seven seasons with praise from viewers and critics

long-running showtime series billions Sunday ended with the overall consensus being that the finale was, well, money.

The show, initially based on a shady hedge fund kingpin and the government prosecutors standing in his way, endured a seven-season run that also included one of the show’s original leads, Damian Lewis, who was forced to stay with his sick wife. For one season. Died in April 2021. But this final chapter brought all the stars of the show together like one big happy party – for most of the characters, anyway.

see here how billions Eventually the money was withdrawn.

what the producers wanted to do

This big happy ending was by design, according to the show’s creators, Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, who spoke to Variety about the show’s focus on fans for this last hurray.

“We had already decided that we were going to make this season of the show true billions The fans – the people who watch each episode more than once, who catch our references, who pay attention to every song,” Koppelman said. “We wanted to create the final season we wanted to see billions passionate. It’s incredibly satisfying to watch you all get the little lines, jokes and moments and feel the emotional resonances.

Koppelman also spoke to USA TODAY about making it for “superfans” and said that he “found the final landing spot for all these characters.”

How was the final played?

Before Lewis took his aforementioned hiatus from the show for season six, it was Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince who helped complete Axelrod’s downfall in season five by stepping in for Prince to be the show’s new main villain. .

Upon Lewis’ return for season seven, Axelrod teamed up with his former rival and the show’s main protagonist – if you can call him that – in Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhodes to bring the Prince together.

And it was Sunday’s final episode when it all finally came to an end. The plan to bring down the Prince, who had also become a potentially dangerous presidential candidate, was to take down his stock portfolio while he was in the middle of a meeting with the current President at Camp David and he did not have a phone. Which was closed.

After disappointment with Prince and a pledge to return one day for a “second act” – perhaps a series spinoff? – Almost all the main players of the show reached a good place. Axelrod regained his old throne as boss and was ready to “make some… money”.

Not only does Chuck take down his latest foe and vow to return to his roots, but he also shares a sweet moment over dinner with his ex-wife Wendy, played by Maggie Siff, and their two children.

Click here for more on how things went for some of the show’s other popular characters like Asia Kate Dillon’s Taylor Mason, Dolla Rashad’s Kate Sacker and David Costabile’s Mike “Wags” Wagner.

important answer

Here’s what CNN’s Brian Lowry had to say about the show’s finale:

,billions The series concluded with the plane (OK, private jet) being successfully landed, in a satisfying ending that reunited the key players and even gave them time to take individual bows. For a show with so much bite and venom, it was oddly sentimental in the generally best of ways…

,billions Signed off to the aptly chosen strains of Steve Miller Band’s “Take the Money and Run,” the show can be proud to rise to the occasion, offering those who watched the Showtime series seven Good return for him given the time of the season. Investment.”

audience reaction

When contemporary audience reaction on social media seemed a little discouraged With such a happy ending, the overwhelming consensus was that the final episode was going to be something like this.”Excellent,dope” And “not a joke,

billions appear to Streaming on Showtime and Paramount+.

