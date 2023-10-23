Should your bed face the door? Here’s what the experts think

Bedroom neutral scheme.

The bed is the most important piece of furniture in our sleeping area. In addition to investing in one of these best mattresses Or pillows The way we arrange our bedroom can also help create a calming environment and peaceful sleep. And if you’re wondering about the best place to place your bed, you might want to know whether your bed should face the door or not.

According to the principles of Feng Shui, the ancient art of Chinese geomancy, everything in our environment contains energy. Such flow of energy (chi) in and around your bedroom can have positive or negative effects on well-being, sleep, relationships, and more. And while there’s much debate over where to place your bed, we asked sleep experts what their thoughts are.

Apart from this, by adopting 9 Feng Shui Bedroom Tips , you may get better sleep at night. Meanwhile, we find out whether your bed should face the door, according to experts.

Put your bed in the “command position”

The general consensus is that your bed should be placed in the middle or ‘command’ position in the bedroom. Furthermore, it should be diagonally opposite the door. According to Feng Shui principles, this provides a clear vantage point of the door while lying in bed, and is the best position to receive positive energy.

“For good feng shui, place your bed on the diagonal of your bedroom door (commanding position). So you should be able to see the door from your bed, but not have your legs looking directly over it (coffin position),” says Claire Davis, our sleep editor and certified sleep science coach at Tom’s Guide. “Where you position your bed has a big impact on your stress levels, how well you sleep and how easily you may become disturbed at night. If your bed is positioned directly in line with the door, you’ll feel groggy all night and won’t be able to benefit from deep, restful sleep. Over time, this can lead to health problems.”

What if I have a small bedroom?

If you have a compact or oddly shaped room, you may not necessarily have a choice (or space) as to where you can place your bed. However, there are other ways to encourage positive energy around your bed. “Making sure you have a footboard and say an ottoman at the end of the bed or if there’s enough space, a chest of drawers, will help protect the bed from energy coming from the bedroom door.” Classical feng shui master and wellness design expert, advises Sarah A. McAllister Feng Shui and Wellness Design , “It is also advisable to have a solid wall behind the bedhead and a bedhead (not just an empty mattress against the wall). Worrying about the position of the bed won’t help either. It may be that the direction it faces is good for you, so this will offset some of the negative effects of facing the door.

“When the bed is in a strong Feng Shui position there is a subconscious feeling of safety and security which helps to completely relax the nervous system and improves sleep. I have had many cases of helping children and adults sleep better by changing their bed position, it is really gratifying.

Additionally, Feng Shui believes that headboards provide a sense of support in life and relationships. If your bed doesn’t already have bedding, choose soft bedding. Upholstered Headboard With soft edges if possible. Avoid heavy cast iron headboards or headboards with bars that can create negative energy in such a cozy space.

If you want to make the most of space, you may also want to try these Tips to make a small bedroom look bigger ,

What are examples of bad feng shui?

When arranging your bedroom, there are some prohibitions that go against Feng Shui principles. An example includes not placing your bed in front of a window. “Above all, avoid placing your bed in front of a window,” says Davis, “One principle of feng shui is that nothing should be placed in front of windows otherwise you will block incoming energy.

Also, avoid placing anything above the bed, such as heavy framed artwork or storage cupboards. Additionally, if you are installing an en-suite bathroom, you also need to consider the location and energy flow.

“When designing a private bathroom, take care not to have sinks behind the bedhead as this will feel unstable,” says McAllister. Too much influence on the aura can cause headaches and nightmares.

When the bed is in a negative Feng Shui position we feel like we cannot fully rest and subconsciously feel mildly threatened. This has devastating consequences on our mental health as our sleep will be affected and once sleep is affected, all the physical detoxification and rejuvenation processes become unbalanced and do not function properly.

So, in short, you should place your bed at a diagonal to your bedroom door to get a positive flow of energy, which can help you have sweet dreams. It’s definitely worth a try!

What does Feng Shui mean?

Traditionally, the Chinese word ‘feng shui’ translates to “wind” and “water”. Air represents our breath, and humans are about 60 percent water. In Chinese culture, both air and water are associated with good health.

