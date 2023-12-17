Should you take Social Security at 62 or 70? Here's what the experts say.

Nest with golden eggs and social security card

Determining at what age to begin taking Social Security is an important retirement decision, as it will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life.

You can start claiming benefits at age 62, but applying at this age will reduce your monthly payments by up to 30%. On the other hand, delaying benefits until age 70 will give you a huge boost — sometimes resulting in hundreds of dollars more per month.

Both claiming early and delaying have their benefits, so there is no single right age to file. That said, researchers have crunched the numbers to see which age groups would benefit most — and there’s a pretty clear answer.

Image Source: Getty Images.

What is the best age to take Social Security?

In 2019, researchers at United Income studied retirees’ decisions to claim, as well as how those choices affected their income. They then used that data to determine how many retirees chose the “optimal” claiming option, meaning they received as much as possible from Social Security over a lifetime.

They found that for 6.5% of retirees, claiming at age 62 or 63 was the financially optimal decision. However, 57% of retirees could earn more overall by waiting until age 70 to claim.

Claiming at different ages may have had a huge impact on these retirees as well. The researchers found that claiming at a younger age than average causes the average retired family to miss out on about $111,000 in income over a lifetime.

So what does this mean for you? Financially, most older adults are better off waiting until age 70 to take Social Security. But finances are only part of the equation, and there are still good reasons to consider taking advantage at 62.

When it pays to claim early

Filing at 62 will permanently reduce your monthly benefit amount, but in some cases, it’s a worthwhile sacrifice.

For example, maybe you have a strong retirement fund and want to retire earlier. If you don’t need the extra cash you will receive from delaying benefits, it may be worth filing at 62. You’ll still receive smaller payments, but you can retire early without relying solely on your savings.

If you have reason to believe you may live a below average life, filing early may also be worthwhile. If you don’t expect to live a good life past 70 or so, you can actually get more out of your lifetime by claiming early. Although it’s not the most pleasant topic to think about, having realistic expectations about your health can help you make the best Social Security decisions.

Finally, if your spouse is also entitled to Social Security, you may choose to be strategic when you both claim. For example, one of you might apply at age 62 to get some extra income before retirement, while the other waits until age 70 to earn those big checks.

There isn’t necessarily a right or wrong time to take Social Security, as it will depend largely on your situation. Although it often makes the most sense financially to wait until age 70, there are also valid reasons to consider claiming at age 62. When you understand the advantages and disadvantages of all your options, it will be easier to make the best decision for your retirement.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you’re like most Americans, you’re a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But some little-known “Social Security secrets” can help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: One simple trick could pay you up to $21,756 more every year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you can retire confidently with peace of mind. Simply click here to learn how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Should you take Social Security at 62 or 70? Here’s what the experts say. Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source