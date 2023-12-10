Should You Still Consider Investing in Tesla (TSLA)?

White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. White Brook Capital Partners maintained its outperformance year-to-date against the S&P MidCap 400, rising 6.49% compared to the index’s 4.28% gain. However, that’s less than the S&P 500’s impressive gain of 12.85%. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, White Brook Capital raised the stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and gave his insights for the company. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an Austin, Texas-based multinational automotive and clean energy company with a $758.8 billion market capitalization. Tesla, Inc. TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) has returned 93.80% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing 12-month return is up 32.75%. The stock closed at $238.72 per share on December 08, 2023.

White Brook Capital raised interest in Tesla, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:TSLA) said:

“The Magnificent Seven, which underpins the performance of the S&P 500, includes Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), now comprises about 30% of the S&P500’s market capitalization. At least three of the seven stocks face increased downside risk and are already suffering from high penetration, weak end markets, competitive risk and elevated valuations. They have been remarkably resilient to increased interest rates and the prospect of slower growth. On the other hand, small and midcap stocks have been systematically punished due to recession fears and have continued to drive up prices even as better outcomes have become more probable. Today, it is relatively easy to find attractive investments in this segment.”

Our calculations show that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not included on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. We discussed Tesla, Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also mentioned. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was in 81 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 79 funds the previous quarter. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has returned -6.93% over the last 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and major investors on our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page.

