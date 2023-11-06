NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: A UPS truck is parked on a street in Midtown Manhattan on August 07. , [+] 2023 in New York City. The consensus EPS estimate is $2.50 and the consensus revenue estimate is $23.12 billion. UPS has beaten EPS consensus over the last 12 quarters but missed revenue estimates the last three quarters. (Photo by Kenna Betancur/ViewPress) Corbis via Getty Images

Above (NYSE:UPS) reported its third-quarter results last week, in which revenue declined but earnings beat Street estimates, and we believe there is room for upside in UPS stock, as discussed below. Has been done. The company reported revenue of $21.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $21.5 billion and $1.52, respectively. In this note, we discuss UPS’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

UPS stock has seen a 20% decline from the $170 level in early January 2021 to now around $140, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in UPS stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and -18% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 13% in 2023 – indicating that UPS underperforms S&P In 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could UPS face a situation like 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, UPS stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess UPS evaluation To be $173 per share, which is 20% higher than the current level of $142. Our forecast is based on a 19x P/E multiple for UPS and expected earnings of $8.90 per share for full-year 2023 and on an adjusted basis.

UPS revenue of $21.1 billion in Q3 was down 13% year over year, and the company said challenging macroeconomic conditions weighed on overall demand, as well as the impact of the labor agreement with the Teamsters union, which was approved in August. I went. The labor deal is currently impacting the operating margin as well. However, there are some positive aspects to look forward to. First, the company’s management said the impact on volumes from labor negotiations is now returning. Secondly, the company should be able to pass on higher costs to customers, and the margin profile is likely to improve in 2024 from the 10.8% to 11.3% range projected for 2023. UPS reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share in Q3, down from 47. % year-on-year decline.

Near-term challenges remain due to higher costs and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, which could impact overall top and bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. UPS cut its 2023 revenue forecast to a range of $91.3 billion and $92.3 billion, down from its previous estimate of $93 billion.

