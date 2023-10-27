ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – APRIL 21: A Union Pacific freight train is seen traveling on April 21, 2023 , [+] Round Rock, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) getty images

(NYSE:UNP) reported its third-quarter results last week, in which revenue fell short and earnings came in above our estimates. However, we believe there is little room for upside in UNP stock, as discussed below. The company reported revenues of $5.9 billion, representing a 9.5% decline from the prior-year period and slightly below our estimate of $6.0 billion. Its adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share were down 18% year-over-year and above our estimate of $2.50 per share. In this note, we discuss Union Pacific’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results and valuation.

UNP stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $210 level in early January 2021 to around $205 now, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, UNP stock has underperformed relative to the index. Returns for the stock were 21% in 2021, -18% in 2022, and -1% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 11% in 2023 – indicating that UNP underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could the UNP face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, UNP stock looks like it has little room for upside. we guess Union Pacific’s evaluation To be $226 per share, which represents an increase of 10% from the current level of $205. Our forecast is based on a 22x P/E multiple for UNP and expected earnings of $10.31 per share and on an adjusted basis for full year 2023. This aligns with UNP’s average P/E multiple over the last four years.

Union Pacific’s revenue of $5.9 billion in Q3 declined 9.5% year over year due to a 3% decline in total volume and a 7% decline in average revenue per unit. Lower fuel surcharge revenue and intermodal demand weighed on the company’s earnings. Looking at segments, wholesale sales declined 10%, industrial revenues declined 6%, and premium, which includes intermodal, saw sales decline 12% in the quarter. Union Pacific’s operating ratio declined 350 bps to 63.4%. The bottom line declined 18% year-over-year to $2.51 per share in Q3’23 due to lower revenues and margin compression.

UNP stock is trading at 5.2x sales compared to the last five-year average of 4.9x, leaving little room for growth. We believe investors would be better off waiting for a dip to enter UNP for better profits in the long run. That said, fears of a potential recession and its impact on the rail business remain a major risk factor for Union Pacific’s near-term performance.

While UNP stock looks like it has little room for growth, it would be helpful to see how Union Pacific Piers Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

