Teleflex stock (NYSE: TFX), which provides equipment and consumables for laboratories, trades at $220 per share, 50% below levels seen in March 2021. TFX stock was trading at around $246 in early June 2022, just before the Fed began hiking. Rates, and are now 10% below that level, compared with the S&P 500’s 20% gain during this period.

Looking a little longer term, TFX stock has suffered a sharp decline of 45% from the $410 level in early January 2021 to now around $220, compared to approximately There has been an increase of 20%. Notably, TFX stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -20% in 2021, -24% in 2022, and -11% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that TFX Underperformed S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To health care giants including LLY, UNH, and JNJ, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could TFX face a similar situation as in 2021, 2022 and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? A return to the pre-inflation shock high of $440 (seen in April 2021) means TFX stock will see more than 2x gains from here, and we don’t think that will materialize anytime soon. That said, TFX stock is currently trading at 3.6x Revenue, less than its average of last five years 6.1x, and it appears there is room for growth. Our teleflex valuation ratio comparison There are more details in the dashboard.

Our detailed analysis of Teleflex reverse blow after inflation This reflects trends in the company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions seen in 2022. It compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers are unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are affecting supplies.

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly.

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Fed begins its rate hike process.

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 index declined more than 20% from its peak.

July-September 2022: The Fed raises interest rates aggressively – resulting in an initial correction in the S&P 500 followed by another sharp decline.

October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helps the S&P500 recoup some of its losses.

Through August 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to reduce recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

By contrast, here’s how TFX stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

And the performance of the S&P 500 during the 2007–08 crisis.

Teleflex’s stock declined from $64 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to $47 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning it lost 25% of its pre-crisis value. Following the 2008 crisis it reached a level of around $54 in early 2010, increasing by 15% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a level of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. After this, between March 2009 and January 2010, it increased by 48% to the level of 1,124.

Teleflex basics in recent years

Teleflex’s revenue This is expected to increase to $2.8 billion in 2022 from $2.6 billion in 2019 amid rising prices and higher demand for traditional products, original equipment and developmental services. The Z-Medica and Standard Bariatrics acquisitions have driven overall top-line growth in recent years. The company’s growth in recent years was hampered by the recall of one of its dialysis intervention devices in 2021 and the recall of ISO-Guard Filter S filters in the US last year.

The company’s earnings per share and as reported in 2022 will be $7.74, while in 2019 this figure was $9.91. The company has now lowered its 2023 sales outlook to between 6.25% and 6.45% and is in the adjusted earnings range. $13.30 and $13.50, while its previous guidance was for sales growth of 5.80% to 6.55% and earnings of $13.00 to $13.60.

Does Teleflex have enough cash to meet its obligations through the ongoing inflation shock?

Teleflex’s total debt has increased from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $2.0 billion now, while its cash has increased from $0.3 billion to $0.8 billion over the same period. The company also generated $0.4 billion of cash flow from operations over the last twelve months. Given its cash position, Teleflex is well positioned to meet its near-term obligations.

conclusion

With the Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation rates helping market sentiment, we believe TFX stock has the potential for more gains once fears of a potential recession fade away. That said, adverse macroeconomic factors remain a major risk factor to these benefits being realized.

While TFX stock may be looking higher, it’s helpful to look at how teleflex partner Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

