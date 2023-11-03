SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 01: Workers set up the Pfizer booth for the upcoming 6th China International , [+] Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, China on November 1, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on November 5-10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). (Photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images

Pfizer

PFE

(NYSE:PFE) reported its third-quarter results earlier this week, in which revenue declined but earnings beat Street estimates, and we believe PFE stock has ample room for upside, As discussed below. The company reported revenue of $13.2 billion and an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $13.3 billion in sales and a loss of $0.32 per share. In this note, we discuss Pfizer’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

PFE stock has seen a 15% decline from the $35 level in early January 2021 to now around $30, compared to a nearly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the reduction in PFE stocks has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 60% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and -40% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 11% in 2023 – indicating that PFE underperforms S&P In 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To health care giants including LLY, UNH, and JNJ, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT.

In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could PFE face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, PFE stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Pfizer’s valuation To be $36 per share, which represents an increase of 18% from its current level of $31. Our forecast is based on a 24x P/E multiple for PFE and expected earnings of $1.51 per share and on an adjusted basis for full-year 2023. The company lowered its earnings outlook to a range of $1.45 more in mid-October. $1.65 (compared to earlier $3.25 and $3.45 ranges). This significant downgrade in outlook can be attributed to a $5.6 billion charge related to non-cash inventory write-offs and other charges recorded in Q3’23.

Pfizer’s revenue of $13.2 billion in the third quarter was down 42% year over year, mainly due to lower sales of its COVID-19 products. Excluding COVID-19 products, sales growth was 10%. This was driven by strong growth in sales of Vindacel, Abrisvo and Prevnar. Looking at its COVID-19 products, Pfizer expects a 70% cut in Comirnaty’s revenue to $11.5 billion and a 95% drop in Paxlovid’s revenue to about $1 billion. For full-year 2023, the company expects total revenue to decline by more than 41% to $59.5 billion.

Pfizer’s adjusted net loss of $968 million in the third quarter of 2023 marks a significant decline from its $10.1 billion profit figure in the prior year quarter. This can be primarily attributed to a $5.6 billion charge related to non-cash inventory write-offs and other charges. The adjusted loss of $0.17 per share was significantly lower than the per-share profit of $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

Although PFE stock is trading at just 2.2x sales compared to the last five-year average of 5.4x, the multiple expanded meaningfully in 2021 due to higher demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Now, with declining sales, investors have set a lower valuation multiple for Pfizer. However, 2023 is a bearish year for Pfizer and revenue growth from 2024, along with continued strength in its non-COVID products, should bode well for its stock.

While PFE stock looks like it has room for growth, it would be helpful to see how Pfizer partner Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison, Return November 2023

PFE returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate