Should you pick Johnson & Johnson stock after it fell 6% in a month despite a strong third quarter?

(NYSE:JNJ) reported its third-quarter results last week, with revenue and earnings beating Street estimates. However, we believe there is little room for upside in JNJ stock, as discussed below. The company reported revenue of $21.4 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago period and exceeding the $21.0 billion Street estimate. Its adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share were up 19% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of $2.52 per share. In this note, we discuss Johnson & Johnson’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

JNJ stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $155 level in early January 2021 to around $150 now, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, JNJ stock has underperformed relative to the index. Returns for the stock were 9% in 2021, 3% in 2022, and -14% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 10% in 2023 – which suggests that JNJ underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the health care sector, including LLY, UNH and MRK, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could JNJ face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, JNJ stock looks like it has little room for growth. we guess Johnson & Johnson’s valuation To be $159 per share, which is only 5% higher than the current level of $151. Our forecast is based on a 15x P/E multiple for JNJ and expected earnings of $10.13 per share and on an adjusted basis for full year 2023. The company has raised its earnings outlook to a range of $10.07 and $10.13 (vs.). $10.00 and $10.10 range earlier).

Johnson & Johnson’s revenue in the third quarter was $21.4 billion, up 7% year over year. The company recorded 5% growth in Innovative Medicines (pharmaceuticals business) and 10% growth in Medtech (medical devices business). Multiple myeloma treatment – ​​Darzalex and autoimmune drug – Stelara – have been key growth drivers for the company in recent times. However, Stelara lost market exclusivity this year. The company expanded its adjusted net income margin by 200 bps year-over-year to 31.7%. Higher revenues and margin expansion led to a 19% year-over-year increase in earnings per share and bottom line on an adjusted basis to $2.66 in Q3’23.

JNJ stock is trading at 4.2x sales compared to the last five-year average of 4.9x, leaving little room for growth. We believe it would be better for investors to wait for the dip to enter JNJ for better gains in the long run. Challenging macroeconomic factors, higher costs and patent expiration for Stelara are some of the risk factors that could limit JNJ’s growth in the near term.

While JNJ stock looks like it has little room for growth, it would be helpful to see how Johnson & Johnson partners Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

