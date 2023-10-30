The General Electric logo displayed on the phone screen and binary code displayed on the screen appears , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

(NYSE:GE) recently reported its third quarter results, with revenue and earnings beating our estimates. Although GE stock is trading at 1.5x sales, which is higher than the last five-year average of 0.8x, we believe it has the potential to see higher upside with strong aviation growth, improving balance sheet and the Vernova spinoff. is likely to. We discuss more in the sections below.

General Electric reported revenue of $17.3 billion, representing a 20% increase from the prior-year period and exceeding our estimate of $15.8 billion. Its adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share were also above our estimated figure of $0.58. In this note, we discuss General Electric’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

GE stock has seen a very strong 70% rise from the $65 level in early January 2021 to now around $110, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the rise in GE stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 10% in 2021, -11% in 2022, and 66% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 8% in 2023 – which suggests that GE underperforms S&P In 2021.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could GE face a similar situation in 2021 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, GE stock looks like it has more room for growth. we guess General Electric’s valuation To be $124 per share, which is about 14% higher than the current level of $109. Our forecast is based on a 48x P/E multiple for GE and expected earnings of $2.59 per share for full-year 2023 and on an adjusted basis. The company has raised its earnings outlook to now in the range of $2.55 and $2.65 (vs.). , $2.10 and $2.30 range earlier).

General Electric’s revenue of $17.3 billion increased 20% year over year, driven by the aerospace segment, which was growing 25%. Renewable energy

Reggie

Sales increased 15% and power 13%. The company plans to spin off its renewable energy and power business into a separate unit – GE Vernova – by the second quarter of 2024. The company saw its adjusted profit margin expand 720 bps year-on-year to 9.8% in the third quarter, compared to 2.6% in the year-ago period. , Higher revenue and margin expansion resulted in solid earnings of $0.82 per share and on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.17 per share in the year-ago period. General Electric is focused on reducing its debt. Its current debt of approximately $21 billion compares to a significant figure of $94 billion in 2019. The company has sold many of its assets to reduce its debt. The strong demand outlook especially for its aviation business, coupled with improving margins, should boost the company’s stock price rise.

While GE stock seems like it has more room for growth, it would be helpful to see how General Electric’s partner Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

