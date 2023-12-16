Investment management firm Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria Focused Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -2.37% compared to the -3.25% return of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index. Year-to-date the fund returned 21.03% compared to the index’s 6.88% return. You can check out the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The Ave Maria Focused Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On December 15, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $488.90 per share. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had a one-month return of -0.83%, and its shares gained 195.03% of their value over the past 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.208 trillion.

Ave Maria Focused Fund made the following comments about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The fund added two new positions in the quarter. The fund initiated a position in Apollo, which grew to 5.9% of the fund’s assets by the end of the quarter. The fund also initiated a short position nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading manufacturer of graphics processing units that are the computing power behind most artificial intelligence industry environments supporting a broad group of energy infrastructure stocks.

nvidia, software

Photo by Christian Widiger on Unsplash

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 180 hedge fund portfolios in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the third quarter, up from 175 the previous quarter.

We discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article and shared a list of the best Stan Druckenmiller stocks, which other billionaires are also joining. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source