Should You Invest in AT&T (T) Based on Bullish Wall Street View? – Yahoo Finance

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analysts’ recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really that important?

Let’s see what these Wall Street veterans have to say about this AT&T (T) Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them to your advantage.

AT&T currently has an Average Brokerage Recommendation (ABR) of 2.00 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 19 brokerage firms. Is performed. An ABR of 2.00 indicates Buy.

Of the 19 recommendations that the current ABR has received, 10 are Strong Buy and one is Buy. Strong Buy and Buy accounted for 52.6% and 5.3% of all recommendations, respectively.

Brokerage Recommendation Trends for T

See the price target and stock forecast for AT&T here>>>

ABR suggests buying AT&T, but making an investment decision based solely on this information may not be a good idea. According to several studies, brokerage recommendations have little or no success in guiding investors to choose stocks with the most potential for value growth.

Do you wonder why? As a result of brokerage firms’ vested interest in the stock they cover, their analysts rate it with a strong positive bias. According to our research, brokerage firms give five “strong buy” recommendations for every “strong sell” recommendation.

This means that the interests of these institutions do not always align with the interests of retail investors, leaving little information about the direction of a stock’s future price movement. So it would be best to use this information to do your own analysis or validate a tool that has proven to be highly effective in predicting stock price movements.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, which categorizes stocks into five groups ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) , is a reliable indicator. The near-term price performance of a stock. Therefore, validating the Zacks Rank with ABR can be of great help in making profitable investment decisions.

Zacks Rank should not be confused with ABR

Although the Zacks Rank and ABR are both displayed in a range of 1-5, they are completely different measurements.

The broker’s recommendations are the sole basis for calculating the ABR, which is typically expressed in decimals (e.g. 1.28). The Zacks Rank, on the other hand, is a quantitative model designed to harness the power of earnings estimate revisions. It is displayed in whole numbers – from 1 to 5.

What has happened and continues to happen is that analysts employed by brokerage firms are overly optimistic in their recommendations. Because of the vested interests of their employers, these analysts issue more favorable ratings than support their research, often misleading rather than helping investors.

On the other hand, earnings estimate revisions are at the core of the Zacks Rank. And empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Additionally, the various grades of the Zacks Rank are applied proportionately to all stocks for which brokerage analysts provide earnings estimates for the current year. In other words, at all times, this device maintains a balance between the five ranks specified by it.

There is also a significant difference between the ABR and Zacks Rank when it comes to freshness. When you view the ABR, it may not be up to date. Still, since brokerage analysts continually revise their earnings estimates to reflect changing business trends, and their actions are immediately reflected in the Zacks Rank, it is always timely to predict future stock prices.

Is it worth investing?

Looking at earnings estimate revisions for AT&T, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year remained unchanged at $2.41 from last month.

Analysts’ bullish views about the company’s earnings prospects, as indicated by an unchanged consensus estimate, could be a valid reason for the stock to perform in line with the broader market in the near-term.

The size of the recent change in consensus estimates, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, have resulted in AT&T earning a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

So it might be wise for AT&T to be a little cautious with its purchase-equivalent ABR.

AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report

