Should You Hold Your Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

Investment management firm Davis Funds released its “Davis New York Venture Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first seven months ending July 31, 2023, the fund returned 25.38%. The fund’s recent performance is consistent with the bursting of the easy money bubble, which arose in the wake of the financial crisis and gained momentum during the pandemic. Take some time to review the fund’s top 5 holdings to get an idea of ​​their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Davis New York Venture Fund mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and stated its insights for the company. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based bank holding company with a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has returned 46.93% since the beginning of the year, while its trailing-12-month return is up 50.37%. The stock closed at $130.37 per share on November 3, 2023.

Here’s what Davis New York Venture Fund said about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“In Big Tech, Leaders Love Huge Price Volatility Alphabet May come with opportunity—cutting when prices are high and adding when prices are low. For example, we made a significant addition to Meta last year at less than half of today’s price and recently reduced our position in Alphabet as its shares fell back out of favor. For many years, we have referred to major online platforms like Alphabet as the blue chips of the future. Their economies of scale, network effects, strong competitive positions and profitable business models combine to make them some of the best businesses we have ever seen. Because of this success, these giants have attracted waves of regulatory scrutiny and persistent negative press coverage. As a result of the ups and downs of these controversies, investor sentiment can rapidly move from euphoria to disgust, which may provide opportunities for value-conscious investors. Although we are not short-term traders, the huge price volatility of these online technology leaders has led us to become opportunistic, cutting when prices are high and adding when prices are low. Recently, as these companies have come back into favor, we have reduced our stake in Alphabet.

A user’s hands typing a search query into the Google search box, emphasizing the company’s search capabilities.

