Teslas are an attractive option for environmentally conscious drivers and those who like to stay connected to the latest technology, but they have one major drawback: insurance premiums. Cars have a lot of rare components that are expensive to replace, and there aren’t a lot of repair shops that know how to do the work.

Some traditional insurance companies charge Tesla owners a lot for coverage, so the idea of ​​getting a more affordable policy from Tesla seems like an easy call. But there’s more to think about than just price. Here’s what drivers should know before purchasing an auto insurance policy from Tesla.

Who can get a Tesla auto insurance policy?

First things first, not everyone is eligible to get a Tesla auto insurance policy. Drivers must own at least one Tesla vehicle to purchase a policy from the company. Those who have non-Tesla vehicles have the option to add these as well.

Drivers must live in one of the following states to get a Tesla policy:

Arizona

California

colorado

Illinois

maryland

minnesota

nevada

ohio

oregon

texas

utah

Virginia

Drivers from other states will have to look elsewhere for now. But it’s possible that Tesla will expand its offering in the future.

How does Tesla auto insurance work?

Tesla Auto Insurance offers usage-based auto insurance. It assigns drivers a safety score, which determines their premium rate. Several factors affect this safety score, including:

Read more: Check out our picks for the best car insurance companies

Number of Forward Collision Warnings (FCW) when not on Autopilot

how quickly does the driver apply the brakes

how fast does the driver turn

How closely a driver follows other vehicles

how fast does the driver drive

The time of day when the driver uses his vehicle

Number of forced autopilot disengagements

How often does a driver not wear a seat belt?

Many insurers these days offer similar programs, but they usually require drivers to voluntarily install a device in their vehicle to track their driving behavior. To do this Tesla uses features already built into its vehicles.

California drivers should note that usage-based insurance is not available in their state. Tesla will base these drivers’ rates entirely on traditional factors, such as where the driver lives and what their accident history is.

Is Tesla Auto Insurance Worth It?

Tesla auto insurance hasn’t been around that long and this, combined with its limited audience, explains why the company has not yet been included in any large-scale customer satisfaction surveys. But there are a lot of customer reviews online and many of them are not favorable.

Most customers seem to agree that Tesla auto insurance is affordable – or at least it starts out that way. Many have argued that their safety scores have been unfairly penalized due to issues such as a car suddenly appearing in front of them, forcing them to brake, or driving on a narrow road close to parked cars. They have found it quite stressful to track their security scores and premium increases as a result of each breach.

Many people have also complained about the customer service of the insurer. Some people have said that the company was very helpful and attentive when they were trying to buy a policy. But when they needed to file a claim, they had to face phone hold for at least 50 minutes and faced a lot of problems in getting their claims resolved.

This doesn’t mean every driver experiences this, but since many customers have raised these complaints, it’s nothing to ignore. Those interested in obtaining a Tesla auto insurance policy should carefully consider these factors, in addition to the base rate offered by the company, when deciding if it is the best option.

As always, it’s a good idea to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies before deciding on a provider. Each company evaluates risk differently and offers a different claims experience, and each driver has different preferences. Having a few options to compare can make it easier to identify which company is the best fit for a driver’s specific needs.

Our Best Car Insurance Companies for 2022

Ready to buy car insurance? Whether your focus is on pricing, claims management, or customer service, we’ve researched insurers across the country to provide the best-in-class selection for car insurance coverage. Read our free expert review To get started today.

Source: www.fool.com