Should You Follow Christian Lyon in These Tech and Consumer Stocks?

Rising interest rates, regional banking crises, concerns over inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions have done little to dampen investor sentiment about US equities. The overall stock market is bullish, shown by the S&P 500 rising nearly 21% in 2023, a significant improvement from a 19% loss in 2022. The rally has been boosted by gains in the technology sector that have exploded amid the artificial intelligence craze.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is already up nearly 45% for the year as tech stocks remain the preferred investment choice for investors seeking exposure to changing technologies like artificial intelligence. While the consumer staples sector has come under pressure due to higher interest rates, which have had a significant impact on consumer spending power, it has remained resilient, as demonstrated by the S&P 500 consumer staples decline of only 4%.

Luxor Capital Group is an event-driven hedge fund that has found its swag in 2023, benefiting from its strong stock selection in the consumer cyclical and technology sectors. Founded by Christian Lyon in 2002, the $4.4 billion hedge fund boasts a relatively balanced structure that focuses on fundamental valuations and new opportunities based on secular trends.

Having previously worked at Goldman Sachs, where he gained significant experience, Lyon founded Luxor Capital as an equity and fixed-income hedge fund. Event-driven hedge funds try to profit from different market cycles by relying on data-oriented strategies.

Still, all was not well in 2022 as Luxor Capital bore the brunt of the market downturn. Hedge funds fell about 35% in the first six months of the year, mainly due to losses in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet. Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), is under extreme pressure. Hedge funds gained 70% in 2017, 35% in 2018, 53% in 2019, and 68% in 2020.

Its fortunes began to decline in 2021 as Luxor Capital Group gained only 22%, a significant decline from solid profits in previous years. Moving quickly, hedge funds have taken over the market and have gained nearly 60% in the first nine months of the year.

The hedge fund gained 9.5% in the third quarter and outperformed the S&P 500. The strong performance in 2023 stems from key performances at some of the biggest tech companies benefiting from the artificial intelligence craze. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc. Long positions in (NASDAQ:META) account for about 60% of the portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group has also benefited from diversifying its portfolio across sectors beyond tech and consumer core stocks. Communications services stocks are one of the fund’s most important holdings, which also have large holdings of utilities and financial stocks.

We’ve analyzed Luxor Capital Group 13F filings for the third quarter, focusing on Lyon’s tech and consumer staples stock picks.

Should You Follow Christian Lyon in These Tech and Consumer Stocks?

10. The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:skin,

Luxor Capital Group’s equity stake: $37.90 million

Year-to-date profit: -69%

Number of hedge fund holders: 15

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is one of Christian Lyon’s consumer defensive investments as it designs, develops, manufactures, and sells beauty technologies and products around the world. Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s flagship products include HydraFacial.

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has underperformed the overall market, falling 69% year to date. Luxor Capital Group cut its Q3 2023 stock exposure by 2% to $6.3 million shares, worth $37.90 million.

9. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:run,

Luxor Capital Group’s equity stake: $4.34 million

YoY profit: -43%

Number of hedge fund holders: 26

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a technology company that designs, develops, and installs solar energy systems across the United States. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) primarily targets residential homeowners.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been one of the biggest disappointments in Lyon’s portfolio, down nearly 43% year to date. Sunrun Inc. is owned by Luxor Capital Group. (NASDAQ:RUN) had 6 million shares, worth $4.34 million in Q3 2023.

8. Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL,

Luxor Capital Group’s equity stake: $15.05 million

Year-to-date profit: -35%

Number of hedge fund holders: 28

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is a technology company that provides online dating and social networking platforms.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is the latest addition to Christian Lyon’s portfolio, acquiring 1 million shares worth $15.05 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Pollen US Small Company Growth Strategy in its Q1 2023 investor letter for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) said:

“The most significant detractors of the portfolio’s relative performance in the quarter included Agenta, Warby Parker and Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL). Finally, Bumble, a major online dating app known for its strong, female-focused brand, was another critic. We do not believe the stock’s underperformance is driven by fundamentals, which remain strong amid an uncertain economic backdrop. As a measure of this, the Bumble app recently became the most downloaded dating app in major markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany – without a corresponding increase in marketing spend. We believe the stock declined due to concerns arising from the poor performance of competitor Match Group, which faces growth challenges as the Tinder platform matures, as well as increased secondary activity from the private equity owner’s sale. Is facing. We used this volatility to increase our position in Bumble.

7. Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:Absolutely,

Luxor Capital Group’s equity stake: $577,194

YoY profit: -33%

Number of hedge fund holders: 14

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) is an oat milk company that offers plant-based dairy products. As of Q3 2023 Luxor Capital Group owned 644,118 shares in the company, worth $577,194 and accounting for 0.01% of the portfolio.

The number of hedge funds holding stakes in Otly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) rose from 13 to 14 in the third quarter of 2023, according to Insider Monkey data on 910 hedge funds. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is the company’s most significant shareholder with 1.23 million shares.

6. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG,

Luxor Capital Group’s equity stake: $370.33 million

YoY Profit: 50%

number of hedges Fund Holder: 221

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the world’s largest Internet companies, offering a variety of products and platforms.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is up nearly 50% for the year, with Luxor Capital Group increasing its exposure to the stock by 559% through call options worth $370.33 million due in the third quarter of 2023.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 221 hedge funds had stakes in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) The biggest stakeholder of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, which has a stake of $5.72 billion in the company.

Riverpark Advisors said in its Q3 2023 investor letter that Alphabet Inc. This is what is written about (NASDAQ:GOOG):

“Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG): Internet services leader Alphabet was the top contributor in the third quarter after reporting a strong 2Q23 earnings in July. All divisions outperformed investors’ expectations, including the stabilization of search revenue growth, a return to growth for YouTube, and expanded profitability for Google Cloud. Management highlighted the use of AI tools (according to the company, 80% of advertisers use at least one of the company’s advertising AI tools) as well as a re-acceleration in ad growth. Additionally, YouTube benefited from the mass user adoption of YouTube Shorts (over 2 billion monthly users) and the advertiser adoption of Connected TV offerings. Google Cloud continued its strong growth and market share growth (28% year/year revenue growth) and even more impressive operating margin gains (+14 points year/year). With its high-margin business model (25% operating margin last quarter), continued strength in its core search and YouTube franchises, and emerging strength and profitability in its still relatively small cloud business, we see Alphabet being best positioned. Let’s continue. Secular Development Franchise in the market. “Additionally, GOOG shares trade at 20x the Street’s 2024 EPS estimate, which is less than the Russell 1000 Growth Index.”

According to Insider Monkey data, 16 hedge funds were long Pegasystems Inc. at the end of the third quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:PEGA), compared to 17 funds in the previous quarter. Brian Byers’ Byers Capital Management took the lead position in the company with 5.77 million shares worth $250.53 million.

