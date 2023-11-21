Should you buy Rivian stock instead of Tesla? , The Motley Fool

Its shares have fallen nearly 90% since going public in November 2022, Rivian (RIVN -6.17% ) has been a very disappointing investment for those who bought shares early, especially compared to alternatives like Tesla, Which is up nearly 27% over that one year time frame. The upstart electric vehicle (EV) maker has had to raise capital as its cash crunch continues.

But now that those issues have priced the stock into a higher value than before, could it be time to buy?

What went wrong for Rivian?

Last year’s Rivian story illustrates some of the dangers of investing in initial public offerings (IPOs) – a dynamic where retail investors can often end up holding the bag for a start-up’s powerful early-stage backers. In Rivian’s case, these included giants like Amazon And Ford Motor Company, both of whom had entered into a business partnership with Rivian prior to its IPO. These deals were votes of confidence in the automaker, and likely contributed to its lofty initial valuation of $85.9 billion – higher than Ford and General Motors Joint.

The problem is that Rivian’s fundamentals don’t support such a high price. In 2022, the company generated only $1.66 billion in revenue and had an operating loss of $6.86 billion.

To be fair, it is common for early stage companies to record small amounts of revenue and large losses while investing resources in growing their business. But Rivian’s valuation was far out of touch with reality. Its current market capitalization of approximately $16 billion makes more sense given the uncertainty surrounding its future in its competitive industry, as well as macroeconomic challenges such as high interest rates and inflation.

Rivian stock now trades at a price-to-sales multiple of 4.1, a steep discount to its rival Tesla, which trades at 8.5 times sales. Its valuation now makes more sense, and positions the company as a relatively affordable way to bet on the EV opportunity. That said, valuation is not the only factor a potential investor needs to consider.

What about its operational performance?

Rivian’s operating performance has been mixed. In the third quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 149% year over year to $1.33 billion. And despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has so far avoided getting caught up in the EV industry’s price war. In fact, according to CEO RJ Scaringe, it has increased the average selling price per vehicle due to strong demand for its models. This trend suggests customers see exceptional value in its unique, outdoor EV brand.

The management is also optimistic about the future. The company has raised its full-year production guidance for 2023 to 54,000 vehicles (up from 52,000 previously).

That said, Rivian’s bottom line still leaves a lot to be desired. The company suffered an operating loss of $1.44 billion in the third quarter. Although this was an improvement from the $1.77 billion it lost in the year-ago period, Rivian is still draining its cash reserves, which stood at just $7.9 billion as of the end of the quarter. Investors should expect this company to eventually issue more debt or sell more shares (with resulting equity dilution) – or both – to fund operations because it has less liquidity.

Management has said it expects Rivian’s gross margin to turn positive in 2024. But this simply means that the selling prices of its vehicles will be higher than their direct production costs at that time – the gross margin does not factor in substantial overhead expenses such as office salaries, marketing, or R&D.

Is Rivian a better buy than Tesla?

For investors, Rivian has two things that make it attractive compared to Tesla. First, it is probably a smaller company with more expansion potential. And secondly, its valuation is low. However, investors should be wary of betting on less mature companies as their challenges could quickly spin out of control, especially if macroeconomic conditions worsen.

Ultimately, Rivian looks like an attractive long-term buy. But investors may want to wait for a few more quarters of encouraging data before buying the stock.

Will Abifang has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: $25 calls on General Motors due January 2025. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com