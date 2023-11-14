Should you buy Ethereum while it is still underperforming in the market? , The Motley Fool

at first sight, Ethereum (ETH -0.62%), the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, is looking to have a banner year. Ethereum is up 57% and appears to be gaining momentum in the final weeks of the year. Over the past 30 days, Ethereum has risen by more than 20%.

But context matters, and right now, Ethereum is performing poorly in the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC, -1.53%), for example, is up a spectacular 112% this year. And other top cryptocurrencies are similarly reporting triple-digit gains in 2023. All of this has complicated the decision-making calculations around Ethereum, which now looks like a market laggard. If you’re thinking about buying Ethereum, here’s what you need to know.

Why is Ethereum performing poorly?

What has been particularly puzzling about Ethereum this year is that it has been very hard to pinpoint exactly why it is underperforming Bitcoin and other top cryptos. Heading into 2023, Ethereum seemed to be riding a wave of momentum after pulling off The Merge, which was hailed as one of the biggest technological achievements ever in the blockchain world. As a result of The Merge, Ethereum changed its overall blockchain infrastructure, aiming to reduce transaction fees, boost transaction processing speeds, and improve overall efficiency.

But many issues have come up throughout this year. For one, the overall activity on the Ethereum blockchain seems to be decreasing and this does not bode well for future growth. Case in point: Bitcoin recently overtook Ethereum for the first time in terms of 24-hour non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume, an area where Ethereum has always dominated. And Total Value Locked (TVL), which measures activity on the blockchain, also recently hit a 12-month low, a potential sign of Ethereum’s weak position in decentralized finance. These may be short-term blips on the radar, but they are still worrisome.

There have also been regulatory concerns, such as concerns over staking activity on Ethereum’s brand new proof-of-stake blockchain. The primary concern is that the SEC’s willingness to go after major cryptocurrency exchanges for their staking activity, as we saw earlier this year, will ultimately erode Ethereum’s attractiveness as an investment option.

Furthermore, The Merge is not having the kind of decisive impact it should have, as measured by transaction fees and transaction processing speed. For example, transaction fees for relatively simple activities, such as purchasing a new NFT, can sometimes reach hundreds of dollars. And the main Ethereum blockchain can still handle only 20 to 30 transactions per second, a far cry from the 1 million transactions per second promised years ago.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin

However, perhaps the best explanation might be that investors are focusing almost exclusively on Bitcoin at the moment. Almost everyone is awaiting the imminent launch of the first-ever spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), and what it could mean for the broader crypto market. Ethereum seems almost like an afterthought right now.

Perhaps as a result, the strong correlation over a long period of time The situation between Ethereum and Bitcoin seems to be weakening. As of mid-March, the correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum was around 0.95. It’s almost a 1-to-1 match in terms of performance. But now the 90-day correlation between the two has come down to 0.8.

Ethereum vs other altcoins

Moreover, many other cryptos seem to be overtaking Ethereum right now. This is of particular concern in the case of solana (SOL -8.50%), which is arguably Ethereum’s biggest rival in the layer-1 blockchain space. Solana is up an astonishing 325% year to date. While Solana has had its fair share of regulatory and technical issues, investors have largely been willing to overlook them due to Solana’s projected growth prospects. Solana’s new “crypto phone” is one of the most exciting projects.

These changing investor sentiments about Ethereum are impacting institutional money flows. Apparently, it appears that large institutional investors are moving their money out of Ethereum and into Solana. Solana has seen net positive inflows in 28 out of 32 weeks this year, according to CoinShares, which tracks inflows and outflows across various cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Ethereum has seen outflows. And this has led CoinShares to call Solana the “altcoin of choice” for institutional investors.

Could Ethereum Make a Comeback?

At the end of the day, the decision of whether or not to invest in Ethereum depends on your view of its long-term growth prospects. Ethereum is still the clear leader in almost every area or sector of the blockchain world and is one of the few cryptos that has the built-in support of federal regulators. Notably, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has always stopped calling Ethereum a “security.” And it’s not as if analysts have abandoned Ethereum entirely. For example, Standard Chartered Bank has set an aggressive price target of $8,000 for Ethereum.

Going forward, I’m keeping a close eye on how Ethereum fends off the threat of rival Solana. This one factor could have the biggest impact on Ethereum’s long-term growth prospects. If Ethereum is unable to keep pace with Solana and other layer-1 blockchains, this could have a huge impact on my decision of whether or not to invest in Ethereum in the future.

Source: www.fool.com