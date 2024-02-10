Should You Buy Celsius Stock Handed Over Fist With $100 Right Now? , The Motley Fool

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has taken some businesses to new heights. Just watch NVIDIA, Shares of the top chip maker have surged 219% in the last 12 months.

But investors don’t need to limit their focus to the tech sector to find monster stocks. Celsius Holdings (CELH -0.55% ) is just one example as the beverage company’s shares have soared more than 4,000% over the past five years. Finding better-performing stocks will be a challenge, including the recently mentioned AI market darling, Nvidia.

With shares down 20% from their high price, should you invest $100 in Celsius today?

What’s not to like?

Combining essential vitamins and minerals with natural ingredients and no added sugar, Celsius Management markets its products as functional energy drinks. The beverages also claim to burn calories and supercharge fat loss. Product formats range from ready-to-drink cans to powder sticks.

Whatever your views on energy drinks and their stated health benefits, Celsius has caught on with consumers in a remarkable way. Its revenue of $385 million in the third quarter of 2023 was ten times more than just three years earlier. It’s hard to believe that steep climb.

This has been helped by management’s ability to successfully market and brand its beverages. However, we cannot forget the role played by distribution. PepsiCo Took an equity stake in the business in 2022, and provides domestic and international distribution for soft drinks and snacks giant Celsius.

There is also e-commerce route. According to CEO John Fieldley, Celsius is now the best-selling energy drink Amazon, During Q4 2022 it was in second place behind DemonSo it’s very encouraging to see continued progress.

You usually see sustained losses in a business that is growing as fast as this one. But Celsius has reversed that trend and is starting to see some massive gains. The company reported net income of $84 million in the third quarter of 2023, up from a loss of $182 million in the year-ago period. As Celsius has grown larger, it has achieved operating leverage on its fixed costs, which has improved profitability.

Wall Street analysts unanimously call for earnings per share to grow 87% annually between 2023 and 2025. Industry leader Monster, which generated trailing-12-month revenue of $6.9 billion, reported an impressive net profit margin of 24% in the third quarter of 2023. Should Celsius even get close to that level, it could certainly continue to push the share price higher.

Although there are red flags



Growth investors looking for huge returns can take that $100 and buy Celsius stock without hesitation. But I have my own concerns, and these are issues all long-term investors should think about.

First, I struggle to see a permanent economic moat protecting Celsius from the threat of ongoing competition and new entrants into the industry. Of course, you could argue that the brand has established itself in the energy drink category, and consumer awareness should only increase thanks to the PepsiCo partnership.

But it’s still an industry with some barriers to entry. Anyone with sufficient capital can start their own beverage business, and there is no doubt that Celsius will face stiff competition in the future from existing rivals and new brands that consumers have not yet heard of. .

Add to that the hefty premium investors must pay for Celsius stock — shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of more than 11 — and the margin of safety is slim. There remains high expectations for the share price at these levels.

For those reasons, I’m pushing the stock right now.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Neil Patel and his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Celsius, Monster Beverage, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

