Should you buy a Tesla under $200? , The Motley Fool

After strong growth in both the company and its stock last year, Tesla (TSLA 2.12%) has had a bad start to 2024. The stock is set to double in 2023, but has fallen 25% in the first six weeks of the new year.

There are several reasons why investors have been selling Tesla shares recently. However, due to that decline, the stock was recently at its lowest level since last spring. Now it makes sense to take a look at why Tesla stock dropped below $200 per share, and whether this is a good opportunity for investors to buy it.

Benefits of slowdown in EV development

Tesla hit its electric vehicle (EV) production target in 2023, resulting in a 35% increase in 2022. The majority of the 1.8 million EVs delivered by Tesla were Model Y SUVs – the best-selling vehicles of any kind globally last year. But as the year progressed, there were signs of slowing growth in overall EV demand.

Interest rates are one reason. During Tesla’s third-quarter conference call with investors in October, CEO Elon Musk specifically said, “If interest rates stay high or if they get even higher, it’s going to be much harder for people to buy cars.” Goes. They can’t buy it.”

The company’s fourth-quarter call late last month came quickly after Musk began to look at potential benefits from the cycle of interest rate cuts that many expect to begin this year. “We have a lot of people who want to buy our cars but can’t afford it,” he said. “And so … as interest rates go down and monthly payments get lower, then they’re able to afford it and they buy the car.”

The slowdown in EV demand growth gives Tesla another advantage that larger competitors enjoy ford And General Motors has foiled its EV production plans. Ford CEO Jim Farley told investors that his company is rethinking its vertical integration plans for EV and battery production. Should EV demand growth pick up again, this would once again give Tesla a cost advantage. This could give a boost to Tesla’s sinking profit margins through an increase in average selling price (ASP). This would be something that would make investors happy. After all, even after repeatedly cutting its vehicle prices last year, the company still generated $4.4 billion of free cash flow after factoring in future growth.

solar and energy storage

Another thing investors may want to start paying more attention to is the growth in Tesla’s energy business. Its energy storage segment is expected to grow by more than 130% in 2023. The increase in deployed Megapack storage capacity and energy production resulted in revenues of more than $6 billion last year.

That’s a meaningful number, and on the conference call Musk expressed optimism that growth is here to stay. “I think we’ll continue to see very strong growth in storage, as was anticipated,” he said.

elon musk factor

Owning any stock comes with risk. But Tesla’s unpredictable CEO has brought some additional risks to the company’s investments. Musk has expressed a desire to own more of the company so he can have greater control over the direction of its efforts in artificial intelligence technologies. But a shareholder recently won a lawsuit that voided a roughly $56 billion pay package for Musk that Tesla’s board approved in 2018.

This has raised concerns about Tesla’s corporate governance and raised questions over its approach to board or leadership change. If Musk decides to focus on one of his many other major projects, the stock is likely to suffer.

However, for those who can tolerate those additional risks, Tesla’s recent decline below $200 per share could provide an attractive opportunity for exposure to this versatile EV leader. If EV growth continues, even if at a slower pace than before, Tesla is positioned to be the biggest beneficiary in the years to come.

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: $25 calls on General Motors due January 2025. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com