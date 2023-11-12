Should you buy a Kindle now or wait until Black Friday?

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 Signature Edition.

Black Friday deals are starting, but if you’re looking for a good price on Amazon’s Kindle e-readers, you may want to wait before you can grab the Kindle deal.

That’s because the best Black Friday Kindle deals happen on Black Friday itself, which is November 24th this year, as well as Cyber ​​Monday – the more tech-oriented deal event. It’s on those days and the weekends in between that we see price cuts on all types of Kindle models.

The discount could cut the price of the Kindle by some $20 / £20 to $50 / £50. This may not seem like a huge amount compared to some Black Friday deals, but these discounts can equate to some healthy savings, as most Kindles are reasonably affordable for the functionality they offer.

So we suggest you wait until Black Friday approaches before picking up a Kindle. The next question is which model is right for you?

Which Kindle should you buy?

There are a good array of Kindles to choose from, especially since the e-reader brand has been around for a while. But we would say there are three main models to consider. The standard Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle 2022 displayed with a book cover on screen

The standard Amazon Kindle 2022 is arguably the best e-reader for most people. It has a sharp 6-inch display with backlight, utilizes touchscreen navigation, has a long battery life, and is basically a joy to use.

This is the Kindle you’ll want to take on vacation or use as an e-reader for your daily commute. In fact, this is one e-reader for almost anyone that we can recommend wholeheartedly.

You can expect the prices to drop to $74.99 in the US and £64.99 in the UK. Saving some $25/£20 should mean you can get some books to start your Kindle journey.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

amazon kindle paperwhite 2021

The Kindle Paperwhite is a premium take on the Kindle, offering a display that is more akin to the experience of reading a paperback book – hence the name Paperwhite. It’s about the same size as the standard Kindle, with a 6-inch display, but offers useful extra features like waterproofing and an adjustable warm light to improve reading conditions during the day or night.

After a few additional features, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers wireless charging, more storage, and an auto-adjusting backlight.

At $139.99 / £159.99 it’s a little more expensive than the standard Kindle but offers a better reading experience. So this is the model that people serious about e-readers should consider.

And Black Friday is the day to find it at a great price, as it costs $94.99 for the 8GB model in the US and £124 for the 16GB model in the UK (there’s no 8GB option for British buyers).

But right now you can get discounts on Paperwhite bundles, which include a power adapter and a protective cover, so it’s worth checking them out below.

Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundle: was now $204.97 $184.97 on Amazon

If you intend for your new Paperwhite to be an everyday companion, you may want to consider Amazon’s Essentials bundle; Which includes a protective cover and a power adapter. We’ve provided a link to the black cloth cover bundle, but you have the option of ‘Denim’ and ‘Agave Green’. view deal

Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundle: was now £142.97 £137.97 at Amazon

If you’re considering making your new Paperwhite an everyday companion, you may want to consider Amazon’s Essentials Bundle; Which includes a protective cover and a 9W power adapter. view deal

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Ink Writing Tablet

The Kindle Scribe is both an e-reader and a digital notebook, thanks to its large 10.2-inch e-ink display. So not only do you have enough space to read digital journals, but you can pen down notes, diaries, lists and whatever else comes to mind, courtesy of the bundled-in stylus.

We will say that this Kindle is not for everyone due to its dual nature and price of $339.99 / £339.99. But it’s still an impressive device and can even replace your tablet in some situations. People involved with journaling should also consider the Kindle Scribe.

Prices could drop as low as $264.99 / £264.99, so we’d definitely suggest waiting until Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday before making a decision on this premium Kindle.

However, like the Paperwhite, there are currently deals available on Kindle Scribe bundles, so check out the deals box below.

Kindle Scribe Essential Bundle: was now $519.97 $459.97 on Amazon

If you’re an avid note-taker, this Kindle bundle is for you. It comes with a premium pen for writing on the Kindle’s screen, as well as a neat leather folio magnetic cover. Even at discount, it’s an expensive bundle, but by and large the best Kindle experience.

Kindle Scribe Essential Bundle: was now £482.97 £467.97 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe Essential Bundle combines a Kindle that’s great for note-taking, plus a premium pen and a neat leather folio magnetic cover, as well as a charger. Even with the money discounted, it’s an expensive bundle, but largely the best Kindle experience.

