Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS), may not be a large cap stock, but it has seen its share price rise by more than 10% over the past few months on the TSX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you can assume that any recent changes in the company’s outlook are already factored into the stock price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Converge Technology Solutions’ outlook and value based on the latest financial data and see if the opportunity still exists.

What are the opportunities at Converge Technology Solutions?

Converge Technology Solutions is currently expensive based on my value multiple model, where I look at the company’s price-to-earnings ratio compared to the industry average. I used the price-to-earnings ratio in this example because there is not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 48.85x is currently well above the industry average of 19.82x, meaning it is trading at a more expensive price than its peers. If you like a stock, you’ll want to keep an eye on potential price drops in the future. Since Converge Technology Solutions’ share price is quite volatile, this could mean it could go down (or even go up) in the future, giving us another opportunity to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of how much a stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Converge Technology Solutions?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you are considering buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it is intrinsic value relative to price that matters most, a more attractive investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the coming year, Converge Technology Solutions’ earnings are expected to grow by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future. This will lead to stronger cash flows, which will increase the share price.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? CTS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry value multiples. However, this raises another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CTS should be trading below its current price, it could be profitable to sell high and buy it back up again when its price drops toward the industry PE ratio. But before taking this decision, check whether its basic principles have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTS for a while, now might not be the best time to enter the stock. The price has become higher than that of its industry competitors, meaning that mispricing is no longer likely to be profitable. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CTS, meaning it is worth taking a deeper look at other factors to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to learn more about Converge Technology Solutions as a business, it is important to be aware of any risks it may face. For example, we have identified 3 warning signs for Converge Technology Solutions (1 doesn’t sit very well with us) You should be familiar with.

