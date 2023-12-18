Should you add IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to your portfolio?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “US Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net), compared to the index return of -5.22%. Global equity markets saw a decline in the third quarter, although they remained positive year-on-year. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital US Mid Cap Growth Strategy Shares IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. in Q3 2023 Investor Letter (NASDAQ:IDXX). Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) engages in the development and manufacturing of products and services for veterinary medicine, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing. On December 15, 2023, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock closed at $541.07 per share. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) had a one-month return of 14.41%, and its shares gained 34.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has a market capitalization of $44.937 billion.

TimesSquare Capital US Mid Cap Growth Strategy in its Q3 2023 investor letter on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) made the following comments:

“Our priority within health care is for innovative treatments to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers and innovators. The second direction to move forward was IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The company develops, manufactures and distributes products and services for the veterinary, livestock, poultry, dairy and water testing markets. Their second quarter results were solid and forward guidance was raised. Its core pet diagnostics business has returned to double-digit growth. Despite these positives, its shares declined -13% and we revised the position on this weakness.”

A veterinarian examining his companion animal in a veterinary clinic.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 48 hedge fund portfolios held IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NASDAQ:IDXX), up from 43 in the previous quarter.

We discussed IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:IDXX) and shared a list of the best pet stocks to buy. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source