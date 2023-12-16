Should I pay medical bills with my credit card?

featured image

A lot of personal finance advice falls into the “easier said than done” category, especially when it comes to debt management. For example, most people know that carrying a balance on their credit cards can be expensive. Unfortunately, sometimes it feels like this is still their only option. Credit cards can be a convenient way to get money quickly.

For example, if you get hit with an unexpected medical bill, you may reach for your card because you don’t know what else to do. If this is your situation, I’m sorry you’re going through this. The uncertainty and pain of health problems is hard enough without adding financial stress on top of it all.

Think Twice Before Putting Medical Bills on Your Credit Card

Rising health costs are an issue for many Americans, both insured and uninsured. According to a 2022 report from KFF, more than 40% of Americans have medical or dental debt. Worryingly, 24% said they have medical bills they can’t pay.

If you’re trying to figure out how to handle medical bills and don’t have money in your savings or health savings account, try not to reach straight for the plastic. It is worth exploring other forms of payment. Although using your credit card may earn you rewards points, it can also have some unintended consequences.

1. Paying medical bills on the card can affect your credit

In the eyes of credit rating agencies, not all loans are created equal. For example, unlike other forms of debt like a mortgage or personal loan, your credit card balance can affect your credit utilization ratio. Your utilization ratio is the percentage of your available credit that you are using and is an important factor when calculating your credit score. The ideal is to keep your ratio below 30%. If your card limit adds up to $10,000, and your balance is $7,000, your ratio will be 70%.

Here’s another idea. Recent years have seen major changes in the way medical debt is handled on credit reports. The bureaus will not include some unpaid medical debts on your credit report at all. This applies to medical collections that are less than $500, and or medical collections that are paid or are less than a year old. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants to go even further and remove all medical bills from credit reports.

But these changes and exceptions do not apply to credit card collections, even if the debt comes from paying medical bills.

Actionable Takeaways:

If you pay your medical bill with a card, the credit bureaus will classify it as credit card debt, not medical debt. If you can’t pay it off immediately, it will have a direct impact on your credit score. Additionally, the policies for recording overdue medical payments on your credit report are more favorable when it is a medical debt.

2. There may be a less expensive way to borrow

One of the attractions of a credit card is that you can use it instantly. If you’re trying to deal with the stress of an unexpected health crisis, this can be a big factor. There have definitely been points in my life where I used my credit card because it was the easiest route, even though I knew it would cost me more.

If you are smart enough to explore other options, it can really save you money. According to Forbes, as of December 11, the average credit card interest had reached nearly 30%. In contrast, rates on some of the top personal loans can be as low as 10%. Even better? You may be able to negotiate an interest-free payment plan with your medical provider.

Let’s say you have a $1,500 medical bill to pay.

Our credit card interest calculator shows that if you paid $100 per month at 30% APR, it would take 19 months to pay off and you’d pay over $400 in interest.

Our personal loan calculator shows that making a monthly payment of $100 on a personal loan at 10% APR will cost you about $100 in interest. Your loan will be repaid in 16 months.

Actionable Takeaways:

There are a few different ways to finance medical expenses. Before using your credit card to pay medical bills, look at options with lower interest rates.

Your medical provider may allow you to pay in installments through a payment plan. Talk to the billing office to see what solutions you can figure out. Be sure to check for any fees and interest charges.

Personal loans may offer more favorable terms, especially if you have a good credit score. You may be able to get the money relatively quickly without much hassle or paperwork.

3. You may get financial assistance

If you can get help paying the bill, you won’t need to borrow money at all. There are several assistance programs that may be able to help with at least some of the costs of medical care. If you’re not sure where to start, talk to your healthcare provider. You can also see if you can find a patient attorney who can advise you on next steps.

Actionable Takeaways:

Ask the hospital if it offers any financial assistance or charity care programs. Learn what the eligibility requirements are and what you need to do to apply. If your medical provider can’t help, see if you qualify for state or federal assistance. You may also be able to get help elsewhere. Benefits.gov has an extensive list of health care and medical assistance programs.

4. You may not owe as much as you think

Whatever form of payment you use, ask to see an itemized bill and check it carefully. According to KFF, more than 40% of people think there is a mistake in the medical or dental bill they receive.

Additionally, medical bills can be somewhat like the market when you’re on vacation – different people are charged different amounts. Sometimes uninsured patients will pay more than insured patients, so see if you can research the going rate for the service received.

Actionable Takeaways:

Medical bills can be confusing, but don’t assume the details are correct. Do your checking, especially for things like double entries or charges for services you didn’t receive. Even if the information is inaccurate, don’t be afraid to negotiate. One expert told NPR that you might be able to achieve a reduction of between 30% and 50% overall. If you’re looking at a $2,000 bill, that’s between $600 and $1,000.

Treat your credit card as a last resort

Whatever health issues you’re facing, medical bills can really rub salt into your wound. It’s understandable to want to resolve a payment quickly, but if you’re able to take a little more time, it may make your life easier in the future. You can not only pay less, but also protect your credit score.

