Should I delay Social Security and rely on my IRA for the next 5 years? I have $500k and a pension. , SmartAsset

With $500,000 in an IRA and a pension, you may not need to claim Social Security right away at age 62. By waiting until full retirement age of 67 or 70, you can increase your monthly benefit by up to 24%.

However, delays in Social Security means there may be less cumulative checks in retirement that last for decades. You will also need to rely more heavily on savings and withdrawing pension income in the interim. Your tipping age – when Social Security benefits are delayed – may be in your early 80s or later.

Basics of Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are based on a formula that uses your top 35 years of earnings. You can claim reduced benefits starting at age 62 or receive 100% of your accrued benefits at your full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. .

To determine how much your benefit will be when you claim it, Social Security uses a formula based on the number of months before full retirement age when you begin claiming benefits. If you claim 62-60 months before the full retirement age of 67 – benefits will be reduced by 30%.

But you can also increase your benefits by delaying full retirement age longer, but only until age 70. For each year you delay claiming your benefit between ages 67 and 70, it increases by 8%, excluding cost of living adjustments.

Social Security claim in action

Consider this example to get an idea of ​​how it works. If your full monthly benefit at age 67 is $2,000 and you start taking Social Security at age 62, you’ll get 30% less, or $1,400 per month.

Waiting until age 67 to apply for Social Security will ensure you will receive your full $2,000 monthly benefit. However, doing so means you’ll lose five years of $1,400 monthly checks – a total of $84,000 – that you could have collected. Cost of living adjustments, or COLAs, will increase the total amount you’ll spend while waiting.

Also keep in mind that by waiting until age 70 to claim benefits, you’ll receive $2,480 per month. This is 24% more than you would get if you claimed at 67, and 77% more than you would get if you claimed at 62. Here, you would have to forgo a payment of $148,800 if you waited eight years.

Do call

So, how can you decide what to do? First, consider your life expectancy. Assess this to the best of your ability and, based on your health and family history, determine whether you can expect to live to 70, 80, or beyond.

Next, examine the numbers to find the break-even point at which the cumulative lifetime benefits using either strategy are equal. For example, if you’ll exceed earnings in your early 80s but expect to live to 90, it’s possible to delay Social Security until age 70.

Also, closely evaluate your plans for IRA withdrawals and other income sources to cover expenses until age 70. If you can budget for a safe withdrawal rate, delaying it may be a better move.

Claiming Complications

With time frames spanning decades and many factors influencing the outcome, uncertainty is inevitable when making these decisions. There is risk in choosing the age to claim your Social Security, whether you claim now or late.

There is a risk that you may not live long enough to recover losses if you decide to delay profits. Another potential problem with starting Social Security earlier is that your reduced benefit may not keep up with inflation for decades.

Also, consider whether you may need to sell investments in a down market to get more retirement income from your IRA in your 60s. Tax rates present an additional wildcard, as they may increase or decrease in the future, affecting non-Roth IRA withdrawals. Even your pension benefits may not be completely flat. In lieu of this, you might consider talking to a financial advisor.

ground level

Choosing when to take Social Security requires a careful analysis of your savings, pension, life expectancy and more. Consider running the numbers both ways, comparing taking lower benefits at 62 versus waiting until full retirement age. Also, consider delaying further and waiting until your benefit maxes out at age 70. A lot depends on how long you will live and your need for retirement income. However, a person with $500,000 in an IRA and a pension might strongly consider delaying Social Security until age 67 or 70.

