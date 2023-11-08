Should I click ‘Allow cookies’ on every website that asks?

Here’s what you need to know about accepting web cookies.

Should you allow cookies every time you’re asked? Away from computers, devices or phones, the answer is absolutely “yes”, especially if they’re of the chocolate chip variety. But cookies on websites are a different story. When should we accept cookies? websites Ask?

this is complex. Sit back, relax, and maybe eat a real cookie. We’ll find out and answer all your questions.

Is it really that complicated? We either allow cookies on every website that asks for cookies, or we don’t. Don’t keep us in suspense: which one is it?

If you’re looking for a straight and simple answer so you can click on something else, the answer is no, you should not click “Allow cookies” on every website that asks. But there are some nuances to the whole website cookie situation, and so if you want to know when to allow cookies and when not to, then, yes, it’s complicated.

Good. What are cookies?

When you visit a website and are asked if you would accept cookies, you are accepting or rejecting text files. These text files are stored on your web browser, and they track and collect data from your browser, sending that information back to the website.

By the way, why are we calling text files ‘cookies’?

In the mid-1990s, a computer programmer named Lou Montulli invented these text files and called them cookies because he had heard the term “magic cookie” from an operating systems course in college. The original magic cookie term was similar to what it was trying to do, which is to improve a website’s memory, so that websites remember who you are when you return to them (otherwise, you’ll (will put something to buy) in the shopping cart, and it will never stay there, which would be annoying if you close your browser or tab and come back to it a few minutes later). And Montulli liked the sound of “Cookie”, so there you go.

Are Cookies Bad?

“Overall, cookies are not bad or good,” said Chris Angulo, computer expert at JustAnswer.com, a question-and-answer site. “Accepting the sites you visit may be a personal preference, allowing you to choose whether or not to give them data that they may use to improve your online experience on websites.”

For example, we mentioned the ability of an online store’s shopping cart to remember your items. Well, if you’re grateful when a website saves your log-in information so you don’t have to constantly retype your username and password, you should thank the website’s cookies (and Lou Montulli).

Without cookies, if you visit a weather website, you’ll have to re-enter your ZIP code every time you see whether it’s rainy or sunny in your area. If you visit a dating website frequently and want it to remember who you are and maintain your profile, cookies will do this. If you use Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, cookies are embedded in your computer. You’ve got the idea: Cookies are everywhere on the Internet.

In general, a website’s cookies are nice (or indispensable), and you should accept them.

But not all cookies.

How do we know which cookies to accept and which not?

This is the main question that worries all Internet users. You see, there is more than one type of cookie.

Tim Finnin is a professor of computer science and electrical engineering at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and he explained that there are three types of cookies that we commonly encounter:

Session Cookies. “Session cookies are the safest and most useful for users,” Finnin said. “They help websites deliver content appropriate to your device and remember the choices you make on them. They are automatically deleted when you close your browser.

Persistent Cookies. “Persistent cookies are created by the websites you visit and stored on your device. They can recognize return visits and remember useful things about you, like your account. They can only be accessed by the site that created them,” Finnin said.

Third-Party Cookies, “The least useful and [most] Intruder,” Finnin explained. He added that these are cookies developed by third parties, not text files created by the website you are visiting, and that these third parties “may save and aggregate information about your web activities useful for marketing.”

Suddenly the Internet seems tiring (more than usual). Are you telling me I need to stay away from third-party cookies?

“If you don’t want your behavior on the Web to be tracked by advertisers, you may want to block third-party cookies,” Finnin said.

That’s because “when you click ‘Allow all cookies,’ you are giving the website carte blanche to install dozens of third-party cookies and trackers,” says Finnin, assistant professor of computer science and said associate Roberto Yuce. University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“These trackers can follow you when you browse and tell third-party companies what websites you visit,” Yuce said, adding that suddenly advertisers will know which ones you visit. News articles you read and what products you search for in search engines, “which includes anything from the mundane to the really sensitive like medications and drugs.”

It can be pretty crazy. Your computer, device or phone, they are all loaded with cookies.

“Websites won’t just put one cookie on your browser, but dozens of cookies, so they can collect information about how you use your site,” said Fred Sholl, associate teaching professor of cybersecurity and director of the graduate cybersecurity program at Quinnipiac University. Can do.” ,

“These all fall into the category of first-party cookies, or cookies stored on your browser from a site you actually browsed,” Skoll said, noting that third-party cookies “are stored on other sites, such as advertising. agencies and data brokers”. ,

They “embed tracking cookies into sites you browse to keep track of your browsing habits. This information may then be sold to other sites who may embed ads during your search experience.

So how do I stop third-party cookies from following me?

You can do this by going to a search engine and searching for instructions on how to block third-party cookies in your chosen browser (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, etc.). Now, that said, if you remove third-party cookies from visiting your browser, you may find that some websites no longer function properly.

“Some websites will not let you access their websites if you do not consent to cookies,” said Steve Weisman, senior lecturer in law, taxation and financial planning at Bentley University and author and creator of the website Scamside.com. Deals with online and offline scams.

So if that’s the case, you may want to add the website to the list of people you’ll accept third-party cookies from. Unless you have a really weird browser, you should allow these websites to be added to the list it will store. For example, in Google Chrome, you can go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and other site data, and then, where it says “Sites that may always use cookies,” you can add those websites. You can click for the ones you trust.

This sounds like a lot of work. I don’t really care that ads follow me around, especially if it’s something I want to buy. Whenever a site asks me if I would like to accept cookies, I will click ‘Yes’.

That’s one way to go, but you really shouldn’t do it, Weisman said. He is the first to say that cookies can be helpful to consumers and improve website usage, but, he said, “There are times when you should not allow cookies. Especially, if the website you are on is not encrypted.

If that’s the case, Weisman says, “your data is not secure and personal data like credit card information can be easily stolen.”

If you’re wondering how you can tell if a website is not encrypted, one sure sign is to look at the URL. If you see that the web address does not have an “s” after “http”, it is a website that probably should not have cookies tracking your every move.



So the bottom line is should I accept cookies from certain websites?

Yes, from websites you trust and use frequently. You can’t actually avoid accepting cookies. Just like that, you know what breaks.

