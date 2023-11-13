Should I buy this high-yield FTSE 250 share for passive income?

Image Source: Getty Images

Mason persimmon (LSE:PSN) have made some nice share price gains in recent weeks. Still at current prices of around £11.60 FTSE 250 The dividend yield index in the business is still well above average. This indicates that this could be a good way to make passive income.

At 5.1%, the builder’s yield for 2023 beats the FTSE 250’s 3.7% forward average. For the following year, it has grown to an even more impressive 5.2%.

Do these figures make the first FTSE 100 Too good to share? Or should I avoid persimmon stocks like the plague as the housing market continues to weaken?

more bad data

Latest data from move right The problems faced were highlighted at the UK Housebuilding Show on Monday. It showed that average house prices fell by 1.7% this month, the biggest fall in November since 2018.

The property listing business said that “Buyers are still out there, but for many their affordability has been greatly reduced due to high mortgage rates.,

That said, Rightmove’s latest research offers some measure of comfort. It also revealed that consensus sales are now 10% below typical 2019 market levels. That’s not ideal, but better than October’s 15% decline.

Dividend in jeopardy?

I believe the long-term outlook for the UK housebuilding sector remains strong. This is why I will continue to hold shares in Persimmon. But I have no intention of increasing my stake.

I am expecting that, as economists are increasingly expecting, interest rates will start falling next year. This will give a big boost to buyer power. But I worry that home sales could remain in recession as the UK economy looks headed for prolonged struggle.

Today’s Rightmove data is particularly worrying for me as a dividend-chasing Persimmon shareholder. Current profit projections for the business are already raising doubts over the level of shareholder payouts, City analysts are tipping.

Estimated payouts for 2023 and 2024 are covered at 1.4 times expected earnings. A reminder that any reading below 2 bars is classified as being in the ‘danger zone’.

Such a decline is worrying considering how rapidly cash reserves are depleting. Cash fell to £360 million by June from £780 million a year earlier.

a dirty attitude

Admittedly, the news coming out of Persimmon recently hasn’t been entirely disastrous and disappointing. This month it raised its full-year construction target to 9,500 homes. This is more than the low of 9,000 that was predicted as recently as August.

But the data elsewhere makes for sobering reading. Completions fell 37% to 1,439 in the three months to September, while its order book also fell by more than a third year-on-year to £930 million.

Persimmon also warned this month that market conditions “will be highly uncertain“Looking at 2024.

Such housebuilders have a strong track record of paying above-average dividends. But in the current environment, I believe buying these for passive income is a big gamble. For this reason I would prefer to search the UK markets for other dividend stocks to buy.

