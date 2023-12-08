Shortage of cash? Here’s how to avoid or reduce credit card interest

Interest charges on credit cards can be very expensive, and they’ve gotten worse with interest rates rising this year. As of August of 2023, the most recent data available, the Federal Reserve indicates that the average credit card interest rate for interest-bearing accounts assessed was 22.77%, up dramatically from 16.27% in the third quarter of 2022.

Unlike some mortgages and student loans, credit card interest on personal credit cards is never tax deductible. And even if you earn credit card rewards, the cost of paying interest on your purchases is likely to exceed even the most valuable rewards you can receive.

How does credit card interest work?

When you use your credit card to make purchases, you are accruing interest on your charges based on your average daily account balance. But as long as you pay your statement balance in full (on or before the due date), you won’t be charged any interest. The time between the end of your account’s billing period and the account due date is known as the grace period.

Fail to pay the entire statement balance during the grace period – the time between the end of your billing period and your due date – and you’ll pay interest on the average daily balance on your account. This means that interest will accrue daily on each of your charges starting from the date of purchase until payment is made.

Why should you avoid accruing interest?

With the current average APR of over 22%, charging interest on credit cards can be extremely expensive. As the table below shows, making the minimum payment can easily cost you more than your purchase is worth, and can take years to pay off.

credit card balance Rate of interest minimum payment month to pay total interest payment $5,000 18% $125 273 $6,923 $5,000 20% $133.33 277 $7,723 $5,000 22% $141.67 281 $8,527 $5,000 25% $154.17 287 $9,736 $5,000 30% $175 296 $11,761

Figures shown are based on Bankrate minimum payment calculator

When you can avoid paying interest fees, you will not only save money, but you will also essentially get an interest-free loan.

Tips to Avoid or Reduce Credit Card Interest Charges

If your goal is to reduce credit card interest charges, here are several ways to achieve it:

Treat your credit card like a debit card

When you make a purchase with a debit card, you are spending money from the linked bank account. Funds are deducted from your account as soon as the transaction is made, and you cannot spend more funds than the available funds.

The easiest way to avoid credit card interest charges is to never make a purchase that you can’t pay for with the money you already have. This way, it’s always easy to pay your statement balance in full.

Delay big purchases

If you plan to carry a balance for a short period of time, there are ways to reduce your interest charges. Because you must pay your entire statement balance in full during your account grace period to avoid interest charges, try not to make large purchases during your current billing period if you’re short on cash.

For example, if your billing cycle ends on November 30 and your account has a 25-day grace period, charges you made before November 30 will appear on the statement with a due date of December 25. But if you wait until December 1st to make a large purchase, it will only appear on the statement generated in late December, and will be due on January 25th (by law, credit card payment due dates must be on the same day). of the month, every month).

And even if you can’t pay off the entire statement balance and have to charge interest, remember that credit cards assess interest based on the average daily balance of the account. You can find out how much daily interest you earn by dividing the card’s APR by 365.

By postponing major purchases, you can reduce your average daily account balance, and make significant savings on your credit card interest charges.

Use a card with a low interest rate to keep balances with few charges.

One of the more challenging aspects of credit cards is that if you fail to pay even a little bit of the entire statement amount, interest is assessed on all your charges.

If you have a credit card with a $5,000 balance and you’re only able to pay off $4,500, you’ll still be charged interest on the entire $5,000 average daily balance.

But if you only charged $4,500 on a card and paid that card off in full, you won’t incur any interest charges on that account. As long as you can make the minimum payment by the due date, you can charge another $500 to another, lower-interest card. You’ll save money by only charging interest on the $500 balance on that card instead of the entire $5,000 balance.

Use a credit card with a 0% initial financing offer

There are many credit cards that offer interest-free promotional financing in the form of 0% APR on new purchases, balance transfers, or both. These offers last from six months to sometimes 21 months, although you’ll typically incur a 3% to 5% fee on balance transfers.

To effectively utilize the introductory 0% APR period, check to see if you are able to pay off new purchases or transferred balances within the given time frame. You can find out how much money you will need to put in each month to pay the balance off at time zero by dividing the balance by the number of months in the promotional period.

For example, if you make a $1,000 purchase on a card with an 18-month introductory period, you’ll need to put about $56 into the balance each month to pay it off on time.

If you are unable to pay off the balance before the introductory period ends, the balance will begin accruing interest at the card’s variable interest rate.

Make your payments early and often

If you’re carrying a balance on your credit card, your top priority should be paying off the balance while reducing your interest charges. You can do this by making payments before your due date, thereby reducing the average daily balance on your account. In fact, you can make multiple payments each month.

For example, if you get a pay check once a week, set up autopayment to pay your credit card bill every time you get paid. Just make sure to make at least one payment of the minimum amount or more after your statement is ready, but before your due date.

If you paid during a previous billing cycle, before your statement is ready, be sure to pay during your current billing cycle as well to avoid going into default.

Bottom-line

Credit card interest charges can be brutal, but there are several ways to avoid or reduce them. When you know how interest is charged on credit cards, and some ways to reduce or eliminate your assessment, you’ll be empowered to make the best decisions for your financial needs.

