Short-term Ripple (XRP) price prediction: 50% surge coming?

XRP has seen significant value growth, analyzer on Twitter shows the predictions of dark defenders that if it remains above the level of $ 0.66, there may be a possible increase by $ 1.05, and the end of a possible year around $ 0.90 , with 2024 targets between $1.88 and $5.85.

The cryptocurrency recently experienced a rally, surpassing $0.73 and briefly overtaking Binance Coin (BNB) in market capitalization, becoming the fourth-largest digital asset.

Despite its recent achievements, XRP dropped back to fifth place in market capitalization after Binance Coin regained its previous position.

Will XRP cross $1?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has recorded impressive gains recently, with some analysts expecting the rally to continue in the coming months. One such person is popular X (Twitter) user DarkDefender, who suggested The coin is poised for a 50% rally in the short term.

Specifically, the asset has a chance to rise to $1.05, assuming it remains above the $0.66 resistance, the analyst claimed.

Dark Defender also predicted that XRP could end 2023 at around $0.90, while in 2024, its price target was set between $1.88 and $5.85.

XRP’s latest achievement

The asset has not only recently surged above $0.73, but has also briefly overtaken Binance Coin (BNB) in terms of market capitalization. As cryptopotato Reported on November 6, XRP became the fourth-largest digital asset with a market cap of approximately $37.8 billion.

However, in the following days, Binance’s native token managed to reclaim its position, bringing Ripple’s coin back to fifth place.

