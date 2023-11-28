Short Squeeze Alert for November 29: Two Cryptocurrencies Likely to Skyrocket

Short positions in the two cryptocurrencies have increased over the past 12 to 24 hours, indicating bearish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market; However, this volume may create a short-term opportunity for bullish traders.

In particular, Avalanche (AVX) and Arbitrum (ARB) are showing a relevant weighting of open shorts over total long positions in the derivatives market. Both open interest capitalization accrues for a meaningful amount of each 24-hour spot volume and market cap.

Finbold retrieved this data from coinglass On November 28, potential short-squeeze events are being looked for in the 12 to 24-hour time frame.

Avalanche Short Squeeze Alert (AVAX)

Over the last 12 hours, Avalanche recorded $127.01 million in long positions and $141.14 million in short positions (52.63%). The 24-hour time frame saw an equal weight of $274.06 million shorts (52.14%) compared to $251.55 million longs.

AVAX long/short ratio on 12 and 24 hours. Source: coinglass

Interestingly, at the time of publishing AVAX was changing hands at $20.36 per token, with a modest daily gain of 0.57%. This divergence of price action and increased shorts interest could create the perfect scenario for a short squeeze.

Furthermore, 80% of the daily exchange volume of $336.23 million for AVAX is earned in the form of short-position capitalization. coinmarketcaP.

Avalanche Market Cap and Volume (24 hours). Source: coinmarketcap

Arbitrum (ARB) short squeeze or bearish signal?

Meanwhile, Arbitrum has opened short positions worth $110.22 million (53.32%) in the last 24 hours, while long positions worth $96.49 million have been opened. The 12-hour long/short ratio for shorts is even higher, with 54% of all interest betting on a bearish outcome.

ARB long/short ratio at 12 and 24 hours. Source: coinglass

However, ARB derivatives are also indicating divergence with the token’s price behavior, trading at $1.01 with a 1.14% gain on the day. In contrast to the Avalanche, Arbitrum shorts account for 55% of the $198.50 million daily volume.

Avalanche Market Cap and Volume (24 hours). Source: coinmarketcap

In this case, the divergence is less likely to trigger a short squeeze and as long as sentiment does not change, it could represent a trend reversal for ARBs. Nevertheless, the higher weighting against longs may encourage market makers to prey on this available liquidity.

It is important to say that there is no guarantee that a short squeeze will occur with these cryptocurrencies. Crypto investors should do their own research and consider other data to make profitable financial decisions.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com