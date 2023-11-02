Short Squeeze Alert for November 2: 2 Stocks That Could Jump Big

When it comes to stock trading, the strategy known as “shorting” remains a double-edged sword, offering both the promise of high rewards and the risk of high risks.

This strategic approach involves borrowing shares, selling them, and banking on a subsequent decline in value to make profits. However, this maneuver introduces an uncertain scenario, commonly known as a ‘short squeeze’, where an unexpected surge in stock prices forces traders to repurchase shares at increased costs, which Potentially igniting significant price spikes.

Given this complex scenario, Feinbold has conducted a comprehensive analysis of heavily shorted stocks as of November 2. In doing so, they have identified two particular stocks that have the potential to experience a short decline and stage a price rally.

STEM (NYSE: STEM)

Among the lowest-listed stocks in the US is Stem Inc., a company that provides clean energy solutions and services.

Nearly a third of the company’s float, or 29.62%, is currently being shorted by the market, according to market Watch data. This points to a largely bearish investor sentiment towards the stock, which is reflected in the year-to-date decline of nearly 63%.

Additionally, Wall Street is not as pessimistic about the clean energy solutions developer. Notably, the average 12-month price target on STEM is currently $8.39, indicating a potential upside of over 153%. The price objective is based on 16 analysts who have covered the stock in recent months.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets for STEM. Source: Trading View

Furthermore, the consensus analyst rating on the company’s shares is ‘Buy’, based on 8 ‘Strong Buy’ recommendations and 1 ‘Buy’. Meanwhile, 7 experts are advising to ‘hold’, while only 2 are advising to ‘sell’ it.

Should the company’s share price approach the 12-month estimates reported by analysts, it could put upward pressure on those who engaged in short selling, forcing them to repurchase STEM shares at higher prices. May fall. This, in turn, could serve as a catalyst for a short squeeze.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX), a publicly listed company that makes silicon batteries using 3D cell architecture, is also one of the stocks that is attracting significant short interest.

Notably, 30.45%, or over 39 million ENVX shares are currently being shorted by investors, which represents a sizable chunk. Like STEM, Annovix is ​​also in the red this year, down more than 27% since January 1.

Interestingly, the analysts who have covered ENVX over the last three months have been remarkably bullish on the company. The 12-month consensus price target on the stock is $30.33, based on 12 strategists offering their views on Anovix. This price estimate is 235% higher than Anovix’s current share price.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets for ENVX. Source: Trading View

The average rating on the stock is ‘Strong Buy’, based on 11 analysts who issued this grade for ENVX, while only 1 recommended ‘Hold’.

If the company’s fortunes improve and it attracts the attention of stock market bullies, it will put short sellers at an unfavorable position, increasing the likelihood of a short squeeze.

