Short Squeeze Alert for November 10: Two Cryptocurrencies With Skyrocketing Potential

The cryptocurrency market went through a massive volatility event in the last 24 hours, first upward and later downward. Higher volatility also means higher derivatives volume and liquidity, creating opportunities for long liquidations and short-squeezes.

With this in mind, Feinbold turned to coinglass on November 9 and collected data about long/short ratios from top cryptocurrencies.

In particular, we found two digital assets with a relevant imbalance in favor of short positions. This additional liquidity may become attractive to market makers looking for short relief for November 10.

However, increased short imbalances are also seen as a bearish signal, indicating negative sentiment for the project going forward. Investors and cryptocurrency traders need to be able to analyze multiple indicators to make profitable decisions.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) short squeeze

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) faced major volatility on the day, trading as high as $255.54 but pulling back to $231.69 at the time of publishing. Essentially, BCH returned to the price levels of a week ago, registering a 4.95% loss in the last 24 hours.

BCH 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold

The price retracement brought a major bearish sentiment and a meaningful increase in short positions. Specifically, Bitcoin Cash has seen $376.06 million invested in derivatives betting for lower prices within the next 12 hours. This means a 52.67% imbalance which could create a short squeeze for BCH.

BCH long/short ratio for 12 and 24 hours. Source: coinglass

Dogecoin (DOGE) short squeeze

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) has also seen an aggressive retracement from $0.0774 to $0.0716 at press time. Nevertheless, DOGE was able to maintain part of its weekly performance.

DOGE 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold

Despite the strong price support, derivatives traders also showed bearish dominance on Dogecoin, with an increase in short positions that could be squeezed at any time. Interestingly, shorts are heavily valued at $628.60 million (52.39%) for the 12-hour time frame and $959.73 million (51.70%) for the 24-hour time frame.

DOGE long/short ratio for 12 and 24 hours. Source: coinglass

Both Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash have seen high liquidation events in the past against short-sellers. In this context, a bearish dominance could trigger a short-term contraction for both cryptocurrencies or lead to a significant decline for the rest of the week.

It is important to say that the recent drop in price may be the result of a long liquidation.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com