Short Squeeze Alert: 2 Stocks That Could Soar This Week

In recent years, the short squeeze on Wall Street has emerged as a compelling but controversial phenomenon.

In particular, 2021 focused attention on online stock traders who strategically engineered targeted buying campaigns that triggered a short squeeze in heavily shorted stocks.

This market dynamic causes a sudden and substantial spike in a stock’s share price as a large number of short sellers are forced to buy shares, thereby accelerating the exit of their positions.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), a company that develops electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, sees its stock price falling by more than 70% in 2023.

This significant decline is mainly due to increased competition in the industry and rapid cash burn, which means equity dilution.

However, if the stars align there is a potential opportunity for BLNK traders. The stock is significantly oversold and there is considerable short interest of over 27% marketbeat data.

Meanwhile, analysts remain largely bullish on EV stocks. Based on 9 analyst coverage issued over the last three months, the average 12-month price target on the stock is $10. This is 225% more than the current price of BLNK.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets on BLNK. Source: Trading View

Additionally, BLNK also has a consensus analyst rating of ‘Buy’ based on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ and 7 ‘Hold’ recommendations issued by analysts in the last three months.

Blink’s stock is currently in oversold territory and with analysts expressing optimism about the company, BLNK appears to be in a potential short squeeze position.

Boulero (NYSE: BOWLS)

Bowlero Corporation (NYSE: BOWL) is the world’s largest ten-pin bowling center operator with more than 325 centers.

The company made its public debut via a SPAC merger in December 2021. Since then, it has attracted significant attention from small traders, however, its price has remained relatively good.

Per marketbeatApproximately 20.7% of BOWL’s float is being shorted by the market.

Similar to Blink Charging, analysts have been largely positive in their coverage of BOWL, resulting in an average 12-month price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of over 78%.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets on BOWL. Source: Trading View

Over the past three months, 10 financial experts issued ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for BOWL, indicating significant confidence in the company’s stock market prospects. This, combined with a strong short interest, suggests notable potential for BOWL for a strong short squeeze at some point in the future.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com