November 13, 2023
Short Squeeze Alert: 2 Stocks That Could Soar This Week


In recent years, the short squeeze on Wall Street has emerged as a compelling but controversial phenomenon.

In particular, 2021 focused attention on online stock traders who strategically engineered targeted buying campaigns that triggered a short squeeze in heavily shorted stocks.

This market dynamic causes a sudden and substantial spike in a stock’s share price as a large number of short sellers are forced to buy shares, thereby accelerating the exit of their positions.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), a company that develops electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, sees its stock price falling by more than 70% in 2023.

This significant decline is mainly due to increased competition in the industry and rapid cash burn, which means equity dilution.

However, if the stars align there is a potential opportunity for BLNK traders. The stock is significantly oversold and there is considerable short interest of over 27% marketbeat data.

Meanwhile, analysts remain largely bullish on EV stocks. Based on 9 analyst coverage issued over the last three months, the average 12-month price target on the stock is $10. This is 225% more than the current price of BLNK.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets on BLNK. Source: Trading View

Additionally, BLNK also has a consensus analyst rating of ‘Buy’ based on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ and 7 ‘Hold’ recommendations issued by analysts in the last three months.

Blink’s stock is currently in oversold territory and with analysts expressing optimism about the company, BLNK appears to be in a potential short squeeze position.

Boulero (NYSE: BOWLS)

Bowlero Corporation (NYSE: BOWL) is the world’s largest ten-pin bowling center operator with more than 325 centers.

The company made its public debut via a SPAC merger in December 2021. Since then, it has attracted significant attention from small traders, however, its price has remained relatively good.

Per marketbeatApproximately 20.7% of BOWL’s float is being shorted by the market.

Similar to Blink Charging, analysts have been largely positive in their coverage of BOWL, resulting in an average 12-month price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of over 78%.

Analysts’ 12-month price targets on BOWL. Source: Trading View

Over the past three months, 10 financial experts issued ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for BOWL, indicating significant confidence in the company’s stock market prospects. This, combined with a strong short interest, suggests notable potential for BOWL for a strong short squeeze at some point in the future.

Buy Stock Now with Interactive Brokers – The Most Advanced Investment Platform

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Free webinar to explore probiotics for weight management

Free webinar to explore probiotics for weight management

November 13, 2023

Israel’s Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue decline, shares fall

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

Free webinar to explore probiotics for weight management

Free webinar to explore probiotics for weight management

November 13, 2023

Israel’s Tower Semiconductor forecasts quarterly revenue decline, shares fall

November 13, 2023
5 tips to save money on Thanksgiving dinner in 2023

5 tips to save money on Thanksgiving dinner in 2023

November 13, 2023
Crypto analysts predict bullishness in Cardano and Bitcoin, Everlodge

Crypto analysts predict bullishness in Cardano and Bitcoin, Everlodge

November 13, 2023
Short Squeeze Alert: 2 Stocks That Could Soar This Week

Short Squeeze Alert: 2 Stocks That Could Soar This Week

November 13, 2023
Robinhood's 24-Hour Markets: A Game-Changer for Investors Everywhere - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robinhood’s 24-Hour Markets: A Game-Changer for Investors Everywhere – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

November 13, 2023