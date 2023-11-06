Short-selling ban sparks Korea’s biggest equity rally since 2021

(Bloomberg) — South Korean shares surged after regulators imposed a blanket ban on short-selling for nearly eight months, a controversial move they said would violate a trading strategy routinely deployed by hedge funds and other investors around the world. This was needed to prevent illegal use. World.

The move may be to appease retail investors who have complained about the impact of shorting – the selling of borrowed shares by institutional investors – ahead of the elections in April, several market watchers said. However, it could curb participation by foreign funds in the $1.7 trillion equities market and complicate Korea’s bid to regain developed-market status in MSCI Inc’s indexes.

The Kospi jumped as much as 4.1%, the most since January 2021. Foreign investors were big buyers on a net basis, indicating funds were covering short positions. Stocks that had recently seen an increase in short selling – including LG Energy Solution Ltd and Posco Future M Co – were among the biggest contributors to the benchmark’s gains. The small-cap Kosdaq index rose as much as 6.2%, the most since March 2020.

New short-selling positions for equities on the Kospi 200 index and Kosdaq 150 index will be banned from Monday until the end of June 2024, the Financial Services Commission said on Sunday. The decision does not affect existing positions. While pandemic-era restrictions on exercise were lifted for those two gauges in May 2021, restrictions remained in place for about 2,000 stocks.

“This policy change regarding short selling is inappropriate at the current time,” said Wongmo Kang, an analyst at Axome Asset Management. “Many people see this as a political move aimed at next year’s general election,” he said, adding that the Korean market is “heavily influenced by retail investors.”

South Korea is set to hold general elections for the National Assembly in April and public sentiment about short-selling in the country remains extremely negative. Some ruling party lawmakers urged the government to temporarily end stock short-selling in response to demands from retail investors, who have protested against the strategy and sporadically coordinated efforts to increase profits in stocks targeted by short sellers. Efforts have also been made.

Most short-selling in South Korea is done by institutional investors. However, it accounts for a small part of the market – about 0.6% of Kospi’s market value and 1.6% of Kosdaq’s, according to exchange data.

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bokhyun refuted the idea that the ban was politically motivated, and said the suspension was necessary to protect retail investors and improve short-selling mechanisms. “The ban was inevitable in order to introduce an advanced short-selling system,” Yonhap Infomax quoted him as saying.

Sunday’s announcement came just days after the financial watchdog said it was planning a broader investigation into short-selling trades by global investment banks in a bid to root out the practice of naked short-selling, which is rampant in South America. Illegal in Korea. Earlier in October, the FSS proposed imposing record fines on two global banks for engaging in “regular and deliberate” naked short-selling.

The so-called naked variety of trading involves shorting shares without first borrowing.

The Kospi surged earlier this year due to frenzied buying of electric-vehicle battery names and chip stocks related to artificial intelligence themes. Geopolitical tensions and concerns over higher interest rates reversed the rally in recent months, leading to a technical correction in the benchmark and nearly wiping out its gains for the year.

The gauge is currently up about 10% in 2023, versus a 2.5% gain in the broader MSCI Asia Pacific index.

Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said the latest ban is “unusual” because authorities are broadly banning short selling at a time when there are no major external risks. South Korea banned short selling in 2008 during the global financial crisis, amid the euro-zone debt crisis and the US sovereign collapse in 2011, and again in 2020 during the start of the pandemic.

While regulators argue that naked short-selling disrupts fair price formation and harms confidence, some observers say that blanket restrictions make the market less transparent and therefore less attractive. Some also say the sanctions could prevent the market from upgrading to the MSCI indices.

“This compromises their position and will certainly prevent them from achieving developed market status,” said Gary Dugan, chief investment officer at Dalma Capital Management Ltd. “Given that there is an immediate ban, there will be a sharp initial rise in stocks.” “There has been some short selling in the prices of those companies,” he said, “but the impact may be limited given the low level of short positions in the overall market.”

An MSCI spokesperson said the index provider does not comment on potential future reclassifications. South Korea needs to take the politically sensitive step of lifting a ban on stock short selling altogether to ensure inclusion in a major global index, the head of the country’s securities exchange said in an interview earlier this year. Is.

“There is a possibility that international investors may lose confidence and opportunities in the Korean market,” said Kang of Exome Asset. “Without the ability to convey to investors the idea that markets and individual stocks are ‘misaligned’ to the upside, stock markets lose long-term credibility on the world stage.”

(Full update. An earlier version of this story was corrected to show that the ban was partially lifted in May 2021.)

