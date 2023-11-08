Short sellers go after renewables and EV stocks

Short sellers are betting on electric vehicle and solar stocks, both of which are in a downward trend.

A new report from treasury and liquidity management platform Hazeltree shows that luxury EV startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID), as well as EV giant Tesla (TSLA) rounded out the top 10 shorted names among large-cap and mid-cap stocks in October. Were among.

The report assigns a “congestion” score, which represents the securities that are being shorted by the greatest percentage of money.

One notable deviation from the list of renewables and EV stocks was ExxonMobil (XOM). The oil giant was the most crowded large-cap stock in October with a score of 99, replacing Tesla as the top shorted security after four consecutive months.

Among small-cap stocks, renewables Sunrun (RUN) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA) were among the top 10 crowded list of securities, with the highest percentage of funds shorting those stocks.

Solar, wind and electric vehicle stocks have been on a downward trend recently amid industry headwinds and a high interest rate environment.

Short selling occurs when an investor borrows a stock and sells it on the open market with the intention of buying it back at a lower price later. When the security is bought back, it is called covering the short, or closing the position.

Renewable and electric vehicle stocks have been on a downward trend for the past several months. Rivian is down about 35% since mid-July. Lucid is down about 49% over the same period. Sunrun and Sunnova are down more than 50% since mid-July.

