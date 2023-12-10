Short sellers bet against Petrofac as it struggles to raise finance

Hedge funds turn to energy construction firm after share price collapse

Analysts aren’t sure it can bring about change on its own

Hedge funds have turned on Petrofac, making it the lowest-priced stock on the London Stock Exchange in a matter of weeks.

The company, which manages the construction of large energy projects, has loaned more than 9 percent of its shares to hedge funds, which will make money if the share price falls.

Well-known Citi group Marshall Wace is among the eight hedge funds targeting the firm.

Tumble: Petrofac’s share price has fallen in the last year and the company is now feeling the pinch of hedge funds

On the surface, Petrofac is in a strong position. The £103million company has won contracts worth £4.4bn this year.

It operates in the gas and oil industries, but by getting involved in the wind industry it has positioned itself well in the long run – enabling it to benefit from heavy investment in renewable energy.

But Petrofac confirmed last week that City analysts were right to be skeptical about its finances.

It acknowledged that it is struggling to get guarantees from banks that effectively provide a ‘money back’ guarantee to its customers if projects come to a halt.

These guarantees are normal features on construction contracts and Petrofac cannot receive cash from customers until arrangements are made.

Few banks are supporting new oil and gas investments and Petrofac itself has been struggling with losses for the past few years with a large debt pile.

In 2017 the company was rocked by a serious Fraud Office investigation. The case was settled in 2021 with a fine of £77 million after Petrofac admitted failing to stop it from paying bribes to officials in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to win lucrative contracts. But due to all this, the reputation of the company has become dark.

In its latest update, Petrofac said it was considering a number of measures to help strengthen its position, including selling some assets.

The company has also chosen Aidan De Bruner, who specializes in running companies during financial crises, to join the board. He would devote ‘a significant portion of his time to supporting the Board for a limited period’.

The group’s share price initially rose, but later changed direction and has fallen more than 70 percent so far this year. Analysts are not convinced that this can bring about change on its own.

Brokerage Berenberg told clients the company was ‘in limbo’ and had placed the shares under review, removing any rating or target price.

Jefferies branded Petrofac an ‘impossible stock’ and Peel Hunt also placed it under review, warning that it may need to ask for new capital from shareholders.

Darren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the company’s shrunken market value was far less than its debt pile, which stood at £460m at half-year, and ‘is likely to rise further’.

Petrofac declined to comment on the MOS, but a source close to the company said the business ‘has a positive future’.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk