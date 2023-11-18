Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Jim Chanos, one of Wall Street’s most famous bears, has told his supporters that he is closing his main short-focused hedge fund after more than three decades.

Chanos is best known for his bets against energy trader Enron, which collapsed in 2001, as well as his more recent, but unsuccessful, campaign against electric-car maker Tesla, which he described as a “circus.” “.

In a letter to investors seen by the Financial Times, Chanos wrote: “It is no secret that the long/short equity business model has come under pressure and interest among fundamental stock picks has waned.”

He added: “While I am as passionate as ever about research and investing, I feel compelled to pursue these passions in a different way.”

Chanos, 66, said the bulk of the money would be returned to investors by the end of the year. He will continue to provide expert advice on basic short ideas as well as some macro insights.

His decision to close the fund was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“Even amid multi-year market euphoria, we have worked hard to exceed yours and our shared expectations,” Chanos said.

In his letter, he said his small holdings have generated annual alpha – outperformance relative to broader market indices like the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 – of about 8 percent since the 2018 market bottom and 20 percent over the past three years. more than. ,

“Despite zero-interest rate policy, meme stock mania and more, these results remain ahead of nearly all hedge fund industry return indices,” he said.

Short sellers aim to profit from falling prices, borrowing shares on the condition that their value will fall by the time they return them. Despite being an established element of the financial markets, it has always attracted controversy, often from executives of the targeted companies.

Chanos’ relatively high public profile contrasts with the low-key approach adopted by many short sellers, who relied heavily on social media – a tool that was not available to Chanos during his first two decades in the industry – making him perceived overvalued. Or to spread their warnings about fraudulent investments.

Despite some major losing bets such as Tesla and other big technology companies, Chanos never lost his skepticism that “we are in the golden age of fraud,” telling the FT in 2020. A week earlier, his fund had made $100 million for German payments company Wirecard, which filed for bankruptcy after admitting that most of its cash did not exist. Wirecard’s collapse followed a five-year investigation by the FT into its accounting.

Chanos founded his parent fund Kynikos Associates in 1985, using a Greek word that is associated with cynicism.

His most famous bet, Enron, came when he was troubled by revelations that suggested off-balance sheet financing. A surprise loss reported by the Wall Street darling in late 2001 led to a regulatory investigation and, ultimately, its collapse due to fraud that resulted in several executives being jailed.

Before the 2008 financial crisis, Chanos also warned about the risks of a credit crunch.

Last year he downsized data centers despite their popularity among investors, including big-name private equity groups that had bet on a surge in demand for server space as online activity surged.

Chanos told the FT that he is downsizing older data centers because his biggest customers, Microsoft, Amazon and Google, are likely to build their own in the future, reducing demand for existing sites.

