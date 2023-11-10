Short-seller Jim Chanos talks Bitcoin, Tesla, AI and the 'dark side of finance' in new interview. Here are the 4 best quotes.

Short seller Jim Chanos talks to the Institute for New Economic Thinking about crypto, Tesla, and AI.

“You have to understand that the crypto ecosystem is ripe for the dark side of finance,” he said.

Here are four of his best quotes on crypto and other technological developments.

Well-known short-seller Jim Chanos said that although the crypto market is bullish in the face of promising developments such as the approval of the first US spot Bitcoin ETF, the sector still has the same fundamental flaws.

In a new interview with the Institute for New Economic Thinking, the Chanos & Co. founder explained how the crypto sector could be an opportunity for financial fraud, the challenges facing Tesla, and his thoughts on the emerging artificial intelligence sector.

Here are the famous short-seller’s best quotes from the interview:

The dark side of crypto and finance

“You have to understand that the crypto ecosystem is well suited to the dark side of finance for many reasons. It is perfect for facilitating money laundering and illicit transactions. But in addition, there is also the nature of unregulated domicile for many of these Activity where someone can basically go out and defraud customers, whether it’s NFTs or ICOs or all different types of digital flimflammery — it’s perfect.”

bitcoin spot etf

In Chanos’s view, the recent effort by investment giants to set up the first U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF, with the hopes of profiting from the crypto’s high transaction fees, is just another iteration of flimflam.

,[Retail investors] Think that property prices are going to increase. It’s like a Nasdaq stock, not a currency. So they’ll pay, and Wall Street wants the fee. The cost structure in crypto is quite high and hence the fees are also really high. You need retail investors because institutions are not going to pay 4% per round trip to buy and sell Bitcoin. Mom and pop are why Wall Street needs to keep the public interested in the crypto space.”

Tesla’s biggest challenges

“When you look at the actual numbers, which is what we do, it’s a car company. [Elon Musk’s] Margin is the car company’s margin, its return is the car company’s return. It’s this dichotomy: the challenge of running a truly global auto company versus the hype of going to Mars or selling you robots to do your household chores.”

Chanos also said the recent United Auto Workers strike against Tesla competitors did not benefit the EV-maker, even though it provided wage increases to union workers.

“It’s interesting, if you actually look at the employment cost per vehicle, the good news is that based on the latest UAW contract, the hourly wage or wage per Tesla employee is about half that of the UAW, but here’s the paradox: that There’s a lot more produced per vehicle employee than American companies. American companies are actually more automated than Tesla. So labor costs per vehicle aren’t much different.”

price of ai

“Growth in the 10 years before the advent of the Internet, 1989–1999, was higher than in 1999–2009. While the Internet created a lot of business and wealth, it also destroyed a lot – creative destruction. The businesses that “Things we took for granted because of the digitalization of products we no longer have. I suspect AI will be the same.”

Chanos offered an example: “When the AI ​​hype started in the spring, the CEO of IBM said something like, Well, we’re looking at all of our employees to see if AI is helping any of them. Would make it redundant. I joked they better hope their customers don’t say the same thing. IBM is consulting! You have to consider all iterations.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com