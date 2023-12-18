Short seller Jim Chanos says Americans are so bad at gambling that he's now bullish on the industry

After seeing how bad American gamblers were at betting, Jim Chanos closed his short position against DraftKings.

“The sector has become a much better business than we thought,” he told the Financial Times.

They found that riskier forms of betting increased the margins of gambling companies.

Famous short seller Jim Chanos has relinquished his bearishness towards the US sports betting sector after highlighting a major theme among American gamblers: they’re not very good at it.

This is because online gambling platforms offer riskier forms of betting during sports.

“Betting figures in the US continue to be strong, much stronger than we thought,” he told the Financial Times in a recent interview. “The thing that we underestimated — which I think is going to be beneficial to all of these companies for some time — is the American gambler.”

Chanos first opened a short position against gambling platform DraftKings in mid-2021 over doubts about its business model, noting that its marketing expenses exceeded the firm’s revenue.

“You may believe in sports betting, but this business model is flawed,” he said that year.

But Chanos ultimately closed out the short in July 2022 after seeing an increase in risky gambling with unclear odds. According to the FT, this ranged from in-game bets to multilevel, accumulator bets, with Chanos calling some of them “really bad-ass bets.”

“So it’s turned out to be a better business than we thought and we saw that during last year’s football season and that’s why we covered our short,” he explained.

As gamblers increasingly moved away from simple pre-game wagering, the amount of money betting companies placed on stakes for each dollar wagered also increased. That margin is set to rise to 9% from 6.7% five years ago, the FT said, citing Macquarie data.

Chanos’ DraftKings made his hedge fund $10 million when it closed positions last year. Since the beginning of the year, DraftKings shares have surged 218.72%, and the platform has ousted FanDuel for the top spot in the US online betting market. The company has become profitable in the second quarter.

DraftKings was one of several high-profile short bets he made, which include Enron and Tesla. But investors have since closed their hedge funds, claiming the market has become difficult to predict.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com