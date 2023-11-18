Short game myths that are costing you strokes, according to an expert

By: Nick Dimengo November 17, 2023

Parker McLachlin is all about busting myths. Here are some things he learned about the short game that he says are totally wrong.

getty images

Parker McLachlin is a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach who has become one of the most respected minds in the field. McLachlin – aka The Short Game Chef – has a coaching style based on dispelling myths.

Below, McLachlin offers some myths about small games that are causing you to lose money – and tips on how to fix them. (You can learn more about McLachlin’s journey here.)

You can get a bonus three short game myths by watching the videos below (seven in total!), or scroll down to see four ways McLachlin modernized shots around the green.

1. Greenside Bunker Explosion

myth: For a standard bunker shot, keep the approach open and swing along your toe line. This – supposedly – ​​opens the face and deflects the ball towards the target. It doesn’t work that way.

Myth Buster: Set up more square, stand slightly away from the ball and put your hands down. Then, move toward the target, making your shot more like a full release rather than a drag.

2. Plugged Bunker Lie

myth: Get really wide with your stance and close the face, so you “hood” it with the toe part of the club. All you’ve done with this setup is force yourself to make an aggressive – if not violent – swing.

Myth Buster: In fact, you can stand a little closer to the ball, and your feet won’t have to be so far apart. main thing? Keep your face open. Rest the club and move really fast coming down, entering the sand right behind the ball.

3. Pitches and Chips

myth: Lean towards the target with your weight forward, play the ball backwards and angle the shaft with your hands in front of the ball. Umm, can you say it’s pretty intense?

Myth Buster: You want to create a shallow angle of attack on standard pitches and chips, and you do this by making the shaft more neutral and the ball being played more off your front heel. Keep your weight neutral also. Combining this setup with a wider – not too rapid – backswing gives you the shallow approach needed to get the ball out of the turf.

4. Shot from the rough

myth: Play the ball with your hands forward and “cut” straight down to catch the back of the ball.

Myth Buster: Embrace the grass! Instead of worrying so much about making as clean contact as possible, accept the fact that grass will indeed get between your clubface and the back of the ball and plan for it. Spend a relaxed practice session with the face open, the ball facing up in your stance, and the shaft neutral (i.e., not bent). You’ll sweep instead of cut, and, instead of coming down and screeching, the ball will fly higher and softer.

Nick Dimengo

Golf.com Editor

Source: golf.com