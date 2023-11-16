Short elevator ride for 66 Philips employees as company’s upper floors empty

Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier speaks at the Chamber of Commerce event at City Church on Tuesday.

Bartlesville’s largest employer, Phillips 66, has begun evacuating the 10th through 18th floors of its office building, uniting all employees on the lower nine floors, according to company staff reports.

The move follows an August announcement that the company would “freeze” 100 employees by 2024 as part of an initiative to “ensure process efficiency and enable sustainable savings.”

The energy company has 1,325 staff members in Bartlesville, according to the latest reports, but officials have not clarified whether that number reflects the number of employees before or after the layoffs, nor did it comment on the mix of employees versus contract workers. Details have been provided.

The 100-job cut announced mirrors the language of a previous 50-employee cut planned for 2022.

In a statement released in 2022, Janet Hardy, director of communications and public affairs for Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, said the company was “reimagining its operating model to optimize its cost structure and enable sustainable savings companywide.” Is trying.”

However, when asked last week about specific changes to Bartlesville’s tallest building, Hardy declined to comment on the interior office relocation.

Phillips 66’s move appears to be in line with cost-optimization commitments made in the company’s 2022 financial results report, which said the company aims to increase shareholder value by reducing operating costs by $1 billion and increasing shareholder distributions .

Since 2019, Phillips 66 has cut more than 2,000 employees across its global workforce as part of its strategy to create a smaller organization.

Despite these cutbacks, Phillips 66 remains the largest employer in Bartlesville, with ConocoPhillips occupying the second tallest building in Bartlesville, employing approximately 1,200 employees.

The Phillips Petroleum Building, where the transfer is reported to be taking place, was built in 1964 and originally housed the Phillips Petroleum Company. In 2002, Phillips merged with Conoco, forming ConocoPhillips Company, and in 2011, split into separate upstream and downstream companies, which share the Bartlesville skyline today.

This article originally appeared on the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Phillips 66 reportedly shuffling Bartlesville staff to cut office space

