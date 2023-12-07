Shopping with cash increased for the first time in a decade

cash

Retailers said cash use has increased for the first time in 10 years as shoppers keep a closer eye on their budgets as prices rise.

The British Retail Consortium said 19% of purchases last year were made with notes and coins, which matched a report from banks that showed a slight improvement.

The figures come as the financial regulator is set to consult on plans to help people access cash.

Ministers say banks will be fined if money is not withdrawn or deposited.

Under government rules, free withdrawal and deposit facilities should be available within one mile for people living in urban areas.

In rural areas, where there are concerns about “cash deserts”, the maximum distance is three miles.

buyers choice

According to retailers, cash was used in 19% of transactions last year, up from 15% the year before. By 2015, notes and coins were used in more than half of transactions and, while card use now dominates, cash still has the advantage.

The consortium said consumers were budgeting carefully to deal with cost-of-living pressures, and there was also a “natural return” to cash following a decline in cash flows during the pandemic.

Its payments policy adviser, Hannah Regan, said: “We are now seeing a return to many pre-pandemic trends in payments, including smaller but more frequent purchases and a slight return to cash payments.

“Unfortunately, what has not changed is the ever-increasing scale of fees retailers pay to accept card payments.”

In September, banking trade body UK Finance also reported that cash use had increased for the first time in a decade, pointing to the financial impact of rising prices.

But she said the use of cash is expected to decline in the coming years once the current financial pressures ease.

Line chart showing the growth of debit card payments and decline in cash. In 2022, 22.7 billion transactions were made with debit cards, while only four billion were in cash.

UK Finance said that last year around 22 million people used cash only once a month or not at all.

However, around five million people still rely on cash and with bank branches and ATMs closed there is pressure to ensure that cash is still available.

In a series of closures announced last week, Richmond was the last bank in North Yorkshire – part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency – to be replaced by a shared banking centre.

The Treasury wants to maintain the current level of coverage of free access to cash through ATMs or face-to-face services, but says this could be reduced as cash use declines.

The City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, will publish a consultation on Thursday on how the government policy could be implemented.

Under the new guidance, if a service such as an ATM or branch has been withdrawn and replacement service is needed in the area, this must be done before the closure.

There is currently a voluntary system in place which means every High Street must have free access to cash within 1km.

Cost of living: tackling it together

How can I save money at my food store?

Check your shelves so you know what you already have

First go to the smaller section to see if it has something you need

Buy items close to their sell-by dates that will be cheapest and use your freezer

Read more tips here

Source: www.bing.com