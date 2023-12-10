Shopper’s retaliation against ‘inattentive’ fellow customer divides TikTok

lifestyle

Published on Dec 10, 2023, 2:43pm ET

A shopper has detailed her wild act of revenge towards an “inattentive” fellow customer after he “didn’t let her go first” while standing in line at a supermarket.

Sharing the “spiteful” story on TikTok, Lani Hyde, who has more than 41,000 followers on the platform, asked viewers if she was “wrong” for taking the woman’s bacon, eggs and butter from the conveyor belt and buying them. In retaliation himself.

Hyde went to the supermarket to buy two ingredients she was “missing” to make dinner.

“I got there, I got it [my son] Hudson on my hip… and he’s throwing tantrums here and there, and you can imagine his tantrums, 30 pounds, almost two years old, he’s pulling my hair and scratching me,” she began.

“I saw this woman standing there, she was looking at me and bothering me because apparently Hudson’s screaming was bothering her, [just] Like it was bothering me, but what do you do? You can’t tell them to shut up because they don’t listen.”

So far, totally normal.

“Anyway, I just have these two things… I go to the register – the self-service checkouts aren’t working, so I’m like, ‘F–k me, I’ve got to go in line with all those people. What would happen are “trolleys on a large scale”, Hyde continued – this is where the incident takes a turn.

“I had to stand in line behind the woman who was looking at me. What else? It was not his turn yet, there was still someone in front of him who was just finishing his groceries, and he saw that I only had these two [items] And I’m holding Hudson and he’s slapping and scratching me, and he just smooths me over and looks me up and down and continues to deposit his stuff on the counter and tells me not to go in front of him for two Gave little things.

“So, I’m a total spiteful bitch, she was stacking up all her shopping, she had so much, it came to $407. So I took her eggs and bacon and her butter that was in the back of the stack. I just turned it back towards itself, put them [her items] In front of it, and I bought them.

TikTok user Lani Hyde shares her story of how she took revenge on an “inattentive” shopper at a grocery store. TikTok/@thehyde five

“This butter is a butter that I actually use, eggs, of course I would use, bacon, I would normally get streaky bacon, but I would use shortcut bacon. So I hope she gets home and doesn’t get eggs and bacon tomorrow for being the inconsiderate bitch she is.

“Am I wrong? Because my husband said, ‘Oh my God, you can’t do that.’ And I’m like, ‘I f–king did’. I did it. F—k him. The way she was looking at me was so bad, she literally looked at me like Hudson was the world’s biggest germ.

Suffice it to say, Hyde’s actions left the over 2600 people who flocked to the clip’s comments section in splits.

Many simply stated that she was “in the wrong.”

One viewer wrote, “Yeah, right, first in best dress, that’s the line.”

“It’s not nice of him to bother you, but he shouldn’t make room for you in the queue.”

Another agreed, commenting: “It’s funny how people struggle to grasp the concept of how queuing works versus how many things you’re paying for… no one is obligated. “

Some people suggested that “you should have asked her out because you only had two things, instead of waiting for her to offer.”

Another said, “Not where I expected this story to go… I’ve asked if I can step in when my kids are missing it, even though I haven’t taken their stuff.”

Hyde removed some items from a shopper’s pile in the checkout line. TikTok/@thehyde five

However, others said that Hyde was “the kind of person I want to be.”

One said, “Everyone is so mad but I personally find it very funny, it’s just eggs and bacon.”

“Like it 100%. It’s not hard to be a good person, good people get eggs and bacon!” wrote another.

“I’m too stooped to this level of pettiness,” agreed a third.

