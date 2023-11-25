Shoppers flock to New Hampshire malls for Black Friday deals

Shoppers at malls in New Hampshire woke up early in the morning to do their Black Friday shopping, with some arriving two hours before dawn. The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m., and crowds were seen at some stores and long lines at the registers. Some shoppers in the Granite State have been hitting the stores on Black Friday for years so they can get the best deals. “We’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and now the kids are involved. I’m still here with my parents,” Kelly Hart said. Others are new to the game. “I really didn’t expect it to be like this, I thought it would be a lot more crowded, but maybe that’s because it’s in the morning,” said Ava, a first-time Black Friday shopper. Retail executives agree that Black Friday is changing. Mall of New Hampshire marketing director Elizabeth Tetreault says shoppers are now more likely to come later in the day. “I think more people are more likely to sleep off the turkey and pie and join us for a day of shopping and great deals,” Tetreault said. What hasn’t changed is the selling price. This year’s gifts include all the comfort items and home electronics.

Shoppers at malls in New Hampshire woke up early in the morning to do their Black Friday shopping, with some arriving two hours before dawn.

The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m., and crowds were seen at some stores and long lines at the registers.

Some shoppers in the Granite State have been hitting the stores on Black Friday for years so they can get the best deals.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and now the kids are involved. I’m still here with my parents,” Kelly Hart said.

Others are new to the game.

“I really didn’t expect it to be like this, I thought it would be a lot more crowded, but maybe that’s because it’s in the morning,” said Ava, a first-time Black Friday shopper.

Retail executives agree that Black Friday is changing. Mall of New Hampshire marketing director Elizabeth Tetreault says shoppers are now more likely to come later in the day.

“I think more people are more likely to sleep off the turkey and pie and join us for a day of shopping and great deals,” Tetreault said.

What hasn’t changed is the selling price. This year’s gifts include all the comfort items and home electronics.

Source: www.wmur.com