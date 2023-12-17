Shoppers fill River Park Square for the annual Briar Art Market

Spokane, Washington – The holiday spirit is in full swing in the city, as more than 50 businesses take over River Park Square for the annual Brrrzar.

Brizar is celebrating its fifth year at the mall. This year, more than 80 art vendors take over three mall floors for Spokane’s largest local winter art market.

“We had 84 great vendors that attended and hopefully it gets bigger in the future,” said event organizer Jackie Caro.

Caro is the director of operations for Terrain Spokane, the nonprofit behind the event. He said the art market is a big money maker, with artists making more than $200,000 last year.

“People are experiencing something that maybe they’re not used to and they’re finding locally made things from people in our community,” Caro said.

The event hosts businesses selling items ranging from artwork to candles.

“There is a really amazing art community here in Spokane,” said local artist Kelly Hudson.

There’s a reason Hudson comes back again and again.

“I get to make money, which is great as an artist, but I get to actually talk to people who are really excited about the things I create,” Hudson said. “

The event also included live music, holiday food and photos with Santa.

“We were already going to come see Santa, Brazzers was an added incentive to make a purchase,” said shopper Travis Black.

Brazzers only has one day, but Terrain Spokane hosts another art market during the summer.

Cream on Social Media:Facebook |Twitter, Instagram | youtube

Download Creme Smartphone App

Download from here for iPhone. Download here for Android

How to add the KREM+ app to your streaming device

Roku: Add channels from the ROKU Store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

fire tv: Search “KREM” to find a free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the apps delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV:Search for “Spokane News from KREM” in the Apple Store or follow this link.

To report a typo or grammatical error please email [email protected],

Source: www.krem.com