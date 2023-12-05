Shoppers cut back on purchases of non-essential items, increasing retail despair in Britain

Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

UK retailers are preparing for a budget Christmas after shoppers cut back on purchases of non-essential items in November to cope with rising food prices.

Black Friday sales were unable to offset the gloom that engulfed the retail sector as many consumers struggled to cope with higher food and energy bills as well as higher borrowing costs.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said sales of household goods and other non-food items fell 1.6% in November despite bumper sales of cosmetics and beauty products.

A 7.6% increase in food sales led to a 2.7% increase in total sales, but this was a sharp decline from the average annual growth of 4.1% in sales recorded over the previous 12 months.

Once inflation is taken into account, the BRC said the value and volume of sales were lower than the previous year.

The consumer price index measure of inflation stood at 4.6% in October, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Black Friday began early this year as many retailers looked to boost sales in November. “While this initially had the desired effect, the momentum could not be sustained throughout the month as many families put a halt to Christmas spending.”

He said retailers were relying on “last-minute festive splurges” to maintain revenue ahead of a tough 2024.

“Retailers will face many new cost pressures [next year], which includes costs from the increase in business rates as well as other new regulations. “This, combined with the largest increase on record in the national living wage, will leave retailers with less capital to invest in lowering prices for their customers,” he said.

Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, the accountancy firm that compiled the BRC figures, said: “With less than a month to go and sales growth at a slow pace, the cost of living crisis has put the Christmas period in jeopardy for many. Has had its impact on spending.” “Households and continuing economic conditions are testing consumer resiliency.”

He predicted steep price cuts before and after the festive period as retailers compete for a shrinking pool of disposable income.

Separate data from Barclaycard also showed a decline in the inflation-adjusted value of retail sales.

The credit card company said spending in November rose 2.9% year over year.

It reported spending at clothing and department stores increased by 2.8% and 5% respectively – as shoppers refreshed their winter wardrobes.

However, heavy rains and drop in temperatures affected the restaurant sector. More than a third (36%) of consumers reported that colder weather and dark evenings have had an impact on their spending patterns, resulting in a boost in takeaways, which increased by 6.1%.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com