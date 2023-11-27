Shoppers click ‘buy’ as retailers cut prices ahead of Cyber ​​Monday

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Holiday shoppers in the U.S. are looking for the best deals and strategically seeking out deep discounts ahead of Cyber ​​Monday, according to data from retailer websites collected by third parties.

Cyber ​​Monday, the first Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, is set to be the biggest US online shopping day of the year as merchants step up online promotions.

The strong online traffic on Black Friday demonstrated a remarkable pattern of shoppers putting time and effort into selecting the lowest-cost, best-value merchandise, said Rob Garff, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, which operates through its Commerce Cloud. Tracks the data flowing. E-commerce service.

Garff said that despite retailers’ holiday promotions starting earlier this year, there weren’t a lot of good deals early on. Yet “consumers were patient, hardworking, and played the game of discount chicken. And they won once again.”

On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, retailers “increased discounts” in the US to an average of about 30%, he said. And according to Salesforce, “consumers clicked the buy button,” spending $16.4 billion online in the US and $70.9 billion globally that day.

“We saw a big surge,” Garff said, adding that the strong Black Friday online outlay would “boost” the overall numbers for the entire Cyber ​​Week, which began on Tuesday and ends on Monday.

On Cyber ​​Monday, Salesforce is again expected to see an average of 30% off. However, the risk to consumers is that products may not be available if they wait, he said.

“Limited quantities, while supplies last,” said a notice on Walmart.com Sunday afternoon. It offered those in attendance a “sneak peak” at heavily discounted products, such as $9.88 for Bluetooth wireless headphones made by ONN. brand

Walmart (WMT.N) said it will make its “Cyber ​​Monday deals” available starting at 7pm ET on Sunday. It promised “early access” to discounted items, as of Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, for shoppers who paid a $98 annual fee to join its Walmart+ membership program.

Salesforce says it derives its benchmarks for online traffic and spending from data flowing through its Commerce Cloud e-commerce service, which it says supports thousands of e-commerce sites in 60 countries. Provides a window into the behavior of 1.5 billion people.

Other companies use different measurements to measure online shopping patterns.

Rival Adobe Analytics estimates shoppers will spend a record $12 billion on Monday, up 5.4% from last year, indicating it will be the biggest e-commerce shopping day ever in the U.S. Retailer average price Are ready to cut prices by 30%. on electronics, and 19% on furniture, said Vivek Pandya, principal analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

Last-minute shoppers on Monday could spend $4 billion between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET alone, Pandya said, “as consumers will be concerned about discounts weakening after that.”

Adobe offers merchants Experience Cloud, a service that powers their e-commerce platform, giving Adobe a window into aggregate transaction data on 85% of the top 100 Internet retailers.

Overall, “consumers are being very strategic, looking to maximize their purchases when they think they will get the best discounts,” Pandya said. “Online retail is one of the few areas where the consumer is a little more in the driver’s seat,” he said, “particularly with toys and seasonal holiday goods.”

“There are a lot of online merchants competing for their dollars and they can easily compare prices.”

Mastercard, which measures retail sales across all types of payments, said e-commerce sales rose 8.5% on Black Friday, while in-store sales rose 1%.

“Digital grew dramatically during the pandemic, and then when people started going back to stores, it kind of reversed,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor at Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc. “Now you’re seeing an acceleration in digital.” once again. “It’s becoming more and more important.”

