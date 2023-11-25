According to the brand’s data, traffic in the store on November 24 was up 4.6% from last year and seven points above the 2023 average.

Black Friday 2023 sees strongest year-on-year traffic performance in recent years compared to pre-pandemic norms

Neuhausen, Switzerland, November 25, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensomatic Solutions, Johnson Controls’ leading global retail solutions portfolio, today shared its preliminary shopper traffic data from U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Black Friday. The brand’s analysis revealed that the number of shoppers increased by 4.6% this Black Friday, November 24, compared to last year. These results represent a positive deviation from overall year-on-year performance, as traffic has declined an average of 2.4% from 2023 to date.

“This is an excellent result for retailers,” said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consultancy and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Although we had anticipated an increase, the number of in-store shoppers outperformed our expectations. Consumers are finding joy in brick-and-mortar shopping again, they are enjoying the experience of sharing it with loved ones.” “It’s a testament to the hard work retailers have done to streamline journeys and provide a satisfying experience.”

In more detail, Sensormatic Solutions data revealed that shoppers visited stores more in the afternoon than they typically do. The brand’s data revealed that 2-3pm was the best time for in-store shopping on Black Friday 2023.

“Our main takeaway from these results is their strength compared to previous years,” Gustafsson added. “This is the most significant Black Friday increase we have seen in recent memory. This is great news for retailers and consumers as we enter the remaining days of the holiday season.”

looking ahead

With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, the company has predicted the busiest days will be-[nine] of which are still to come – becoming more concentrated than usual towards the end of the year. The top 10 busiest days of the 2023 holiday season are expected to account for 40% of all holiday traffic. Although Sensomatic Solutions predicts Black Friday will be the busiest shopping day of the year, there are still plenty of opportunities for retailers to capture the holiday magic.

“After coming in third on our list in 2022, Super Saturday – which is the day before Christmas Eve this year – is again the second-busiest day for retailers in 2023 and the final day of the 2023 holiday season. Crowding is expected, Gustafson continued. “However, it is important that retailers remember that our data is designed to apply broadly to the US retail industry. Retailers should also look at their own data from their traffic solutions in 2017 – the last time Christmas fell on a Monday – for a more detailed view of their stores when creating and tailoring promotional and operational plans this December. “These deeper levels of insight will help them see how things were for them the last time Christmas fell on a Monday.”

To learn more about how Sensormatic solutions can help retailers make the most of the holiday season, visit www.sensormatic.com. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday information, use #SensormaticHolidays2023 to follow on LinkedIn and x,

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environment where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we offer the blueprint of the future for industries across healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through our comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software, as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

For more information visit www.johnsoncontrols.com and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is Johnson Controls’ leading global retail solutions portfolio that delivers operational excellence at scale and enables smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic solutions portfolio, including third-party data, with advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven results to move confidently into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, xAnd our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231125286180/en/

Contact

Jacqueline Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1 561-235-6458

[email protected]

grace torrance

Case from Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

[email protected]

Source