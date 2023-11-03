Shopify’s return to profitability is testament to a well-crafted and well-executed business strategy

On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) published its third-quarter results, which topped both top and bottom estimates, while also raising its fourth-quarter guidance. According to the report, Shopify stock closed up 22.3%, with its US and Canada-listed shares rising more than 21% and reaching its highest level since May.

Strong third quarter results

For the quarter ending September 30, Shopify reported that revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $1.71 billion, beating the expected $1.67 billion. The total volume of goods sold on the platform, expressed as gross merchandise volume, rose 22% to $56.2 billion, exceeding FactSet’s estimate of $54.2 billion. Shopify also managed to bounce back from a loss in last year’s third quarter to net income of $718 million, or 55 cents per share, as it reduced quarterly expenses by about 23%. Adjusted earnings per share were 24 cents, above expectations of 14 cents.

an uplifting guidance

Shopify guided for 2023 revenue growth at a mid-twenty percent rate on a year-over-year basis as it expects fourth quarter revenue growth to be in the high teens.

Shopify is teaming up with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

With a heightened focus on its costs, Spotify delivered growth on both the top and bottom lines, reducing its workforce by 20% in May and divesting its logistics operations to a supply chain software startup. During the quarter, Shopify announced that its merchants would be able to access fast and free Prime delivery from Amazon. According to analysts at Wedbush Securities, the new partnership is a positive development for both Shopify and Amazon. Shopify merchants have the opportunity to increase customer satisfaction and improve conversion rates as Amazon previously stated that UI with Prime increases conversions by an average of 25%. But Amazon also sees an opportunity to monetize off-platform ecommerce transactions.

At the same time, Shopify is also challenging Amazon with its AI-powered marketplace.

Shopify launches Shop AI that allows buyers to search all products listed on the company’s e-commerce platform. With a minimalist and clean design, it’s definitely a departure from the busy and cluttered user interface that Amazon shoppers are accustomed to. By consolidating stores into a cohesive shopping experience, Shopify’s new creation will definitely improve Shopify’s competitiveness.

By losing weight, Shopify refocused its efforts to focus on what it does best without sacrificing its research and development activities, which is key to its long-term growth. With the right AI bets and cost discipline, Shopify successfully returned to profitability.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest better, faster and smarter.

This article Shopify’s return to profitability is evidence of a well-crafted and well-executed business strategy originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com