Shopify Stock: I'm Still Cautious Despite Great Quarter (NYSE:SHOP)

investment thesis

My first thesis about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which was cautious, was quite old as the stock significantly underperformed the broader US market last quarter. Today, I would like to explain why I am still cautious and reiterate a “Hold” rating despite the stellar quarterly performance. I like the company’s business from a secular perspective as it looks well positioned to capture positive secular changes. However, my valuation analysis shows that massive optimism is already priced in as there is almost no upside potential, even when incorporating optimistic assumptions. I also believe that the stellar growth momentum is poised to slow over several quarters as tight monetary policies across the developed world weigh on levels of economic activity.

recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 2, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue saw a strong growth of 25.5% year-on-year, indicating strong momentum. Shopify’s massive layoffs in May, which meant a 20% reduction in the workforce, are working as the company has demonstrated a strong expansion of its profitability metrics. Gross margin expanded more than four percent year-over-year, but the biggest improvement was in operating margin. It has increased from -22% to 13% on a yearly basis, which is a strong bullish sign.

The fact that the top line grew by nearly a quarter year-on-year despite massive layoffs suggests that management’s bold decision to cut a notable portion of the global workforce was the right and balanced one. The profitability expansion allowed SHOP to generate $278 million in operating cash flow, the most since the December 2021 quarter, when interest rates were at their lowest and there was no war in Ukraine. Such strong operating cash flows suggest the solid resilience of the business model even in the current harsh environment.

The significant improvement in operating margins gives me a positive outlook for the company’s financial position in the long term. As of the last reporting date, the company had a low leverage ratio and approximately $5 billion in cash. Liquidity metrics are also in good shape. With a strong financial position, Shopify is well-positioned to continue investing in growth, either by developing new features and lines of business in-house or through acquisition.

The upcoming quarter’s earnings release is scheduled for February 15, 2024. The strong revenue growth momentum is expected to continue as consensus estimates project growth of around 20% YoY. Revenue growth is expected to be followed by earnings growth as consensus estimates adjusted EPS to expand from $0.07 to $0.30.

Strong consensus estimates for the upcoming quarter indicate confidence in the company’s near-term prospects. Indeed, Shopify’s strong revenue growth despite the current harsh environment of high interest rates and immense macroeconomic uncertainty shows that the company’s “merchant first” business model is resilient to adversity. I think management’s focus on innovation also helps build trust and loyalty among its merchant base.

As the chart above suggests, the company reinvests more than a quarter of its sales into innovation. Management’s strong commitment to innovation allows the company to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological environment as it offers its clients cutting-edge AI tools for merchants like Shopify Magic and Sidekick. These tools help merchants streamline and grow their business, which is vital to Shopify’s business model.

I believe that its business model will be successful if the company ensures that the merchant network continues to grow in double digits for a long time. Shopify positions itself as a comprehensive solution for merchants that aims to support them at each stage of growth, and the improvement in company profitability as the business grows shows that the larger the network, the broader the profitability metrics. The shop will be able to generate. According to Precedence Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow by 15% over the next decade. This is a huge secular tailwind for Shopify. The company’s focus on improving the merchant experience and increasing the chances of success makes it an excellent choice for entrepreneurs to choose Shopify as a one-stop-shop for building business infrastructure. The successes of other entrepreneurs are generally inspiring, and there are plenty of success stories of multimillion-dollar businesses built with the help of Shopify.

I also like that management not only focuses on improving financial performance with better customer experience but also looks for opportunities to expand internationally. According to the latest earnings call, SHOP is also experiencing strong growth momentum in terms of gross merchandise value [GMV] and the number of traders in the largest European markets, including Germany, France and the UK.

Even with the business currently showing strong growth momentum, I am still cautious. Tight monetary policy in the US is likely to last for a long time. With unemployment figures still strong, and oil prices high, it is very likely that the inflation battle will take longer than initially expected. Consumer spending is also strong, leaving room for keeping interest rates high. Shopify’s success depends on GMV dynamics, and this is likely to decline under tight monetary policies across the developed world.

valuation update

The stock price is up 72% year-to-date, outperforming the broader US market. Seeking Alpha Quant gives the stock a good “C+” valuation grade due to the mixed results of ratio analysis. Current multiples are well above the sector median across the board. On the other hand, current multiples are much lower than the five-year average. This may indicate an undervaluation as it is more appropriate to compare with the company’s historical average as SHOP’s revenue growth rate is much higher than the sector average.

To get more confidence, I need to simulate discounted cash flows [DCF] Sample. I use an advanced 11% WACC, which is one percentage point higher than my initial model. The reason I am more cautious is the recent hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, suggesting rates will remain high for a longer period of time. I use a TTM FCF ex-SBC margin of 4.3% and expect two percentage points annual expansion over the long term. I use the revenue consensus estimate for the next decade, which assumes a CAGR of 19%.

According to my DCF simulation, the stock is fairly valued. The fair value of the business is approximately $78 billion, which is roughly the same as the current market capitalization. That said, I can conclude that the stock is now fairly valued with almost no upside potential. I would also like to underline that most of the underlying assumptions are optimistic as sustaining 19% revenue CAGR over a decade is a huge challenge, and even two percentage point annual FCF expansion is an extraordinary target.

Risk to my cautionary thesis

The most obvious risk to my cautious thesis is a sudden change in monetary policy. Interest rates greatly affect the valuation of growth companies due to the lack of future cash flows. The higher the discount rate, the lower the present value of future cash flows. That said, if the Fed’s rhetoric changes sharply, it could be a powerful catalyst for all growth stocks, especially high-quality businesses like Shopify.

Investor sentiment and hot headlines significantly affect stock prices even in the short term. It is difficult to predict such news, but if the market considers this news very beneficial for the company then the stock prices can rise by double digits in a day. This also brings a high level of uncertainty to my cautionary thesis.

ground level

In conclusion, the store is still a “Hold”. While the company performed brilliantly last quarter, my valuation analysis shows that the huge optimism has already been priced in. I like management’s strong commitment to innovation and I strongly believe the company is well-positioned to absorb massive secular tailwinds. But in the near term, I expect the company’s growth profile to shrink as tight monetary policy weighs on consumer spending as interest rates remain high for a longer period of time.

