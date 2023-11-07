November 7, 2023
Shopify Stock: I'm Still Cautious Despite Great Quarter (NYSE:SHOP)


shaun gallup

investment thesis

My first thesis about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which was cautious, was quite old as the stock significantly underperformed the broader US market last quarter. Today, I would like to explain why I am still cautious and reiterate a “Hold” rating despite the stellar quarterly performance. I like the company’s business from a secular perspective as it looks well positioned to capture positive secular changes. However, my valuation analysis shows that massive optimism is already priced in as there is almost no upside potential, even when incorporating optimistic assumptions. I also believe that the stellar growth momentum is poised to slow over several quarters as tight monetary policies across the developed world weigh on levels of economic activity.

author’s calculation

